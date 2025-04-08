Technip Energies Awarded Major Contract For Blue Point Number One ATR, The World's Largest Low-Carbon Ammonia Production Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded a majorcontract by Blue Point Number One, a joint venture between CF Industries, JERA, and MITSUI & CO, for the Blue Point Number One ATR Project in Donaldsonville, Louisiana. This project aims to deliver the world's largest low-carbon ammonia plant with a capacity of approximately 1.4 million metric tons per year.

Technip Energies will perform the engineering, procurement, equipment and module fabrication for the production facility, leveraging its expertise in modularization and project delivery excellence. Working with Topsoe to integrate its SynCOR AmmoniaTM technology, Technip Energies will draw on its proven ability to integrate cutting-edge technologies into industrial-scale projects.

The Blue Point Number One ATR Project is expected to enable greater than 95 % CO2 recovery, representing a significant step forward for the ammonia industry. The low-carbon ammonia produced will be used to meet what is expected to be robust global demand for both traditional and new applications. Ammonia offers a low-cost liquid energy vector compared with other modes of hydrogen transport. The significant improvement in technology will contribute to its further development as a viable, low-carbon solution for power generation, marine fuels and other markets.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented:“We are delighted to be entrusted by CF Industries, JERA, and Mitsui with BluePoint Number One ATR, a landmark project for the low-carbon ammonia industry that highlights our capabilities in delivering large-scale facilities that integrate state-of-the-art technologies. By leveraging our modularization know-how and project delivery excellence, we are paving the way for low-carbon ammonia production at scale. Technip Energies is part of the solution in a global effort towards a pragmatic, yet ambitious decarbonization.”

(1) A“major” award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing above €1 billion of revenue. This award will be included in the Project Delivery segment's backlog in Q2 2025.

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

