Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Essilorluxottica: Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares


2025-04-08 12:16:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, France (April 8, 2025 - 6:15 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2024, EssilorLuxottica declares that from April 3, 2025, to April 7, 2025, inclusive, the following share buybacks were carried out:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial
instrument 		Total daily volume (in
number of shares) 		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares (€) * 		Market (MIC Code)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 03/04/2025 FR0000121667 165,670 248.5153 XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 03/04/2025 FR0000121667 78,114 249.0336 CEUX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 03/04/2025 FR0000121667 15,811 248.7312 TQEX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 03/04/2025 FR0000121667 12,696 249.0365 AQEU
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 04/04/2025 FR0000121667 168,339 244.7249 XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 04/04/2025 FR0000121667 81,144 244.4314 CEUX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 04/04/2025 FR0000121667 16,581 244.4341 TQEX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 04/04/2025 FR0000121667 13,012 244.3856 AQEU
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 07/04/2025 FR0000121667 177,079 234.6622 XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 07/04/2025 FR0000121667 86,529 235.1260 CEUX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 07/04/2025 FR0000121667 17,754 235.0895 TQEX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 07/04/2025 FR0000121667 13,514 235.1417 AQEU
TOTAL 846,243 242.5228

* Rounded to four decimal places

MENAFN08042025004107003653ID1109404618

