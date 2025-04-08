Valor Healthcare Acquires Mission Critical Psychological Services

Valor expands behavioral health capabilities for federal clients with acquisition of Mission Critical, a leader in telehealth and trauma-informed care.

- Dr. Scott Wise, Valor Healthcare President & CEODALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Valor Healthcare, Inc., a national leader in federal healthcare services, today announced the acquisition of Mission Critical Psychological Services, LLC (MCPS), a trusted provider of telehealth-focused behavioral health solutions for federal government agencies, government contractors, and first responder populations. This strategic acquisition strengthens Valor's comprehensive, integrated federal government healthcare services platform by adding specialized pre- and post-deployment psychological assessment, trauma-informed care, and in-mission crisis intervention services to its nationwide offerings.Founded nearly two decades ago, Mission Critical has built a reputation for excellence in delivering comprehensive psychological support to thousands of civilians working in high stress environments worldwide, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Liberia, Kosovo, Ukraine, and other countries. MCPS psychologists, with backgrounds in law enforcement, security, and the U.S. Military, bring unique expertise in addressing the challenges faced by individuals in dangerous assignments.“This acquisition furthers our mission to provide comprehensive, compassionate, and high-quality healthcare to those who protect and serve our nation and our federal government partners,” said Dr. Scott Wise, President and CEO of Valor Healthcare.“The Mission Critical team shares our deep commitment to patient-centered care, and their expertise in behavioral health will enhance our ability to support our federal partners with innovative, compassionate solutions.”With the addition of Mission Critical, Valor enhances its behavioral health capabilities within the federal space, including services for the Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Health Agency, Department of Homeland Security, and other federal government departments and agencies.“Our partnership with Valor Healthcare enables us to scale our services while staying true to our mission,” said Dr. Paul Brand, CEO of Mission Critical Psychological Services.“We are proud to join an organization that values clinical and operational excellence and shares our dedication to the mental health and resilience of those who serve our country.”About Valor Healthcare, Inc.Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Valor Healthcare is a recognized leader in the federal healthcare space, delivering evidence-based, data-driven primary care, chronic disease management, behavioral health, occupational health, population health, data analytics, and other services to VA, DOD, DHA, DHS, HHS, and other departments and agencies in the federal government.Learn more at .

