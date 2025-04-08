Ad Scientiam Present Promising Interim Findings On Digital Biomarkers In Myasthenia Gravis At AAN 2025

Interim results from the ME&MGopen study demonstrate strong adherence, high usability, and meaningful clinical associations in myasthenia gravis

- James F Howard Jr, MDPARIS, FRANCE, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ad Scientiam to Present Promising Interim Findings on Digital Biomarkers and Patient Engagement in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis at AAN 2025Ad Scientiam, a leader in digital biomarkers, announces promising interim results from the ME&MGopen study, a fully decentralized study launched as part of a research collaboration funded by Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, demonstrating strong adherence, high usability, and meaningful clinical associations in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). These findings will be presented at the 2025 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting taking place April 5-9, in San Diego, USA.Advancing gMG Monitoring with Digital HealthgMG is a rare, chronic neuromuscular disease that causes fluctuating muscle weakness, affecting daily life. Traditional clinical assessments provide valuable but infrequent insights into disease severity, leaving gaps in understanding the day-to-day disease burden.The recently completed ME&MGopen study aimed to evaluate a smartphone-based tool designed to track gMG symptoms using digital biomarkers and patient-reported outcomes. It included 225 patients across the USA and Canada, to be followed over a one-year period. The interim findings carried out on the first 168 patients reinforce the role of digital health in enhancing patient engagement and might open new opportunities for real-world disease monitoring.Key Interim Findings from the ME&MGopen Study✔ Strong Long-term adherence – 93% of participants completed their baseline tests, with 65% adherence sustained over one year.✔ Effective and efficient testing – ME&MGopen received an 84/100 usability score, reflecting efficient, effective and satisfactory conditions for patients to perform the test .✔ Digital biomarkers potential – Preliminary results suggest that ME&MGopen could enable a more objective and frequent monitoring of key gMG symptoms.Shaping the Future of gMG Care“The ME&MGopen study highlights the potential of digital health tools such as ME&MGopen to enhance disease tracking and support decision-making” said James F Howard Jr, MD“With strong adherence and usability, this tool represents a significant step forward in real-world gMG monitoring and facilitate care to those patients remote to their treating clinicians.”Building on these promising results, DOMYA, an international, multicenter pivotal clinical trial (NCT05564936) will further validate ME&MGTM's digital biomarkers and accelerate their integration into clinical routine care. The DOMYA study is actively recruiting in 19 sites in the US and France.About Ad ScientiamAd Scientiam is committed to improving patient care by continuously monitoring the progression of severe and disabling diseases in real-life settings. This approach is essential for delivering more effective, personalized care.To address this need, Ad Scientiam develops and clinically validates digital biomarkers that follow and identify small and hardly detectable disease fluctuations. These biomarkers are derived from data collected through digital tools like smartphones and are processed using proprietary algorithms.The company's expertise has been recognized by leading hospital institutions, such as the Paris Brain Institute (ICM), as well as major pharmaceutical companies including Sanofi, Kyowa Kirin, Vertex, Merck, and Biogen.In 2019, Ad Scientiam launched MSCopilot, the first CE-marked software medical device for the self-assessment of multiple sclerosis patients. Currently, the company is validating new medical devices across various fields, including neuroscience, rare diseases, and mental health. Ad Scientiam's Quality Management System is fully compliant with ISO 13485.

Ad Scientiam

...

Media mailbox

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.