Goldhaven Announces Corporate Reorganization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --("" or the "") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce that on April 7, 2025, it has completed a reorganization of its corporate structure (the“”).

Pursuant to the Reorganization, the Company: (i) completed a vertical short form amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Copper Peak Metals Inc. (“ Copper Peak ”); and (ii) its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Ouro Resources Inc., completed a continuation from the Province of Ontario into the Province of British Columbia as 1532873 B.C. Ltd., and subsequently completed a vertical short form amalgamation with direct wholly-owned subsidiary Boa Brazil Development Corp. (“ Boa ”).

The Reorganization was undertaken in order to simplify the corporate structure of the Company, enable the Company to conduct certain flow-through financings on its assets, and to reduce administrative costs.

No securities of the Company will be issued in connection with the Reorganization. The Company's share capital will remain unchanged and there is no change in the CUSIP/ISIN of the Company's common shares. The common shares of the Company will continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol“GOH”.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Christopher Cooper, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Christopher Cooper, CEO



...

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such forward‐looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Reorganization, including without limitation the Company's ability to conduct certain flow-through financings and the reduction of administrative costs. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward‐looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward‐looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company or their respective financial or operating results or (as applicable), their securities.