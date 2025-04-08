Thompson-Truck Group Aquires Lee-Smith, Inc., Expanding Dealership Footprint And Sales & Service Capabilities

- Less Lee, President and CEO of Lee-Smith, Inc, TN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thompson Truck Group (TTG), a division of Thompson Distribution, LLC, and a premier provider of commercial truck sales, parts, service, rental, and leasing solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Lee-Smith, Inc. (Lee-Smith), a trusted leader in the trucking industry for over 53 years. The transaction was officially completed on February 28, 2025.With this strategic acquisition, Thompson Truck Group embarks on an exciting new growth phase, expanding its dealership network and strengthening its market presence in the Chattanooga area. Along with extending its authorized International dealership footprint, this move adds Ford and Isuzu to its portfolio, enabling the company to better serve a wider range of commercial trucking needs.“We are thrilled to welcome the Lee-Smith team into the Thompson Truck Group family,” said John Thompson, owner and CEO of Thompson Truck Group.“This acquisition represents more than just growth-it's about bringing together two organizations with a shared commitment to delivering exceptional service to its customers, meaningful careers for its employees, and lasting relationships with its OEM partners. The combined strengths of our teams, locations, and resources will enable us to offer even greater value to our customers and strengthen our market presence.”Echoing Thompson's excitement, Less Lee, President and CEO of Lee-Smith, Inc. and Idealease of Chattanooga, underscored the shared vision behind the acquisition and the opportunities it presents.“As we enter this new chapter, I'm confident that TTG will create exciting opportunities for both our employees and customers,” said Lee.“TTG shares our values and our commitment to service, and I believe they will be strong stewards of the culture and reputation we've built. We're truly excited for what the future holds.”As the integration process moves forward, Thompson Truck Group remains committed to ensuring a seamless transition for employees and customers alike. The acquisition is expected to create new opportunities for employees across both organizations while maintaining the exceptional service and reliability that customers have come to expect.For more information about Thompson Truck Group and its expanded offerings, please visit or contact Tom Gaudreau at ... or 615- 519-1749.About Thompson Truck GroupThompson Truck Group (TTG) is one of the flagship businesses within Thompson Distribution, LLC, a company led and wholly owned by John Thompson. TTG is a premier commercial truck dealership and service provider with locations in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Morristown, Cookeville, and Bristol. As an authorized dealer for International, Ford, and Isuzu, TTG offers a full range of solutions, including new and pre owned commercial trucks, leasing and rental options, trailer sales, and a state-of-the-art body shop. The company's service department delivers premiere maintenance, repairs, and mobile emergency services, ensuring fleets stay on the road. With a commitment to legendary customer service and lasting relationships, TTG continues to expand its footprint and capabilities, providing innovative transportation solutions to better serve its customers.

