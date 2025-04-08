Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From April 02Nd To April 04Th, 2025


2025-04-08 11:46:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, April 08th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 02 nd to April 04 th , 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 02nd to April 04th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 02/04/2025 FR0000125486 64 396 117,825300 XPAR
VINCI 02/04/2025 FR0000125486 32 568 117,834400 CEUX
VINCI 02/04/2025 FR0000125486 11 036 117,756000 TQEX
VINCI 03/04/2025 FR0000125486 67 398 117,503800 XPAR
VINCI 03/04/2025 FR0000125486 28 316 117,521100 CEUX
VINCI 03/04/2025 FR0000125486 11 433 117,575200 TQEX
VINCI 04/04/2025 FR0000125486 90 132 113,701600 XPAR
VINCI 04/04/2025 FR0000125486 38 683 113,871100 CEUX
VINCI 04/04/2025 FR0000125486 7 783 114,591200 TQEX
TOTAL 351 745 116,1667

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

______________________

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 02 04 25 - 04 04 25 vGB

MENAFN08042025004107003653ID1109404520

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search