Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From April 02Nd To April 04Th, 2025
|Issuer's name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|02/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|64 396
|117,825300
|XPAR
|VINCI
|02/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|32 568
|117,834400
|CEUX
|VINCI
|02/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|11 036
|117,756000
|TQEX
|VINCI
|03/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|67 398
|117,503800
|XPAR
|VINCI
|03/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|28 316
|117,521100
|CEUX
|VINCI
|03/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|11 433
|117,575200
|TQEX
|VINCI
|04/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|90 132
|113,701600
|XPAR
|VINCI
|04/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|38 683
|113,871100
|CEUX
|VINCI
|04/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|7 783
|114,591200
|TQEX
|TOTAL
|351 745
|116,1667
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
Attachment
-
Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 02 04 25 - 04 04 25 vGB
