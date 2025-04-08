Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From April 02Nd To April 04Th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 02 nd to April 04 th , 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 02nd to April 04th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market