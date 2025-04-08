Black Dragon Capitalsm Confirms Partnership Focused On Innovative Fintech Solutions With Schoolsfirst Federal Credit Union

Black Dragon CapitalSM, which is led by recognized leaders in financial technology and credit unions who understand the unique needs of this market, has announced their partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-phased investment firm Black Dragon CapitalSM, which is led by recognized leaders in financial technology and credit unions who understand the unique needs of this market, has announced their partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union.

Founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology and credit union leaders, Black Dragon CapitalSM is a multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm is led by a collaborative team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a proven ability of transforming and growing companies.

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union ("SchoolsFirst FCU") is the largest credit union in California, serving a community of over 1.4 million members. The organization has been committed to providing its members with world-class personal service meant to help them better their financial lives ever since it was founded in 1934.

SchoolsFirst FCU has decided to place their trust in Black Dragon Capital through a partnership which aims to address the significant business and competitive issues created by the ongoing digitization of financial services. This is a decision influenced by Louis Hernandez's integrity as a professional with decades of experience in the industry and further reinforced by an extensive due diligence process on the part of SchoolsFirst FCU, which revealed Black Dragon's history of transforming companies. Through this collaboration, Black Dragon CapitalSM and SchoolsFirst FCU hope to create and scale financial technology companies that can help credit unions transform their business and regain their member service advantage.

SchoolsFirst FCU joins a growing list of the most innovative Credit Unions in the industry who have partnered with Black Dragon CapitalSM to reshape our community. They will work with the Black Dragon CapitalSM team to leverage the firm's global reach and technology-driven expertise, with the main objective of delivering innovative solutions dedicated to empowering credit unions to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

"Over the years, Black Dragon CapitalSM has become synonymous with integrity, expertise and a commitment to the credit union community, thanks to Louis Hernandez, Jr.," said Bill Cheney, Chief Executive Officer, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union. "I have known Louis for years and have witnessed firsthand his unparalleled ability to build and lead successful companies. His visionary leadership at Black Dragon CapitalSM is the driving force behind our confidence in this partnership. Together, credit unions are poised to revolutionize the fintech landscape to deliver unprecedented service to their Members. We are excited to explore the potential of the groundbreaking new technologies that the Black Dragon team will bring forward."

The Black Dragon CapitalSM team's insights on operations, combined with their deep experience in cutting-edge technology puts them in a place to deliver competitive advantages for their portfolio companies and founders. Through intense research on the competitors and markets, they have honed their prowess in identifying scalable solutions and helping founders accelerate growth by cutting through competition.

"Since our team is composed of tenured professionals with deep domain expertise in the financial industry, we consider the challenges faced by credit unions as our own. Black Dragon CapitalSM is committed to empowering credit unions so that they can remain competitive and thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape. We look forward to opportunities that allow us to collaborate with credit unions like SchoolsFirst FCU to meet our common goal of empowering CUs and their communities," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and CEO, Black Dragon Capital.

About Black Dragon CapitalSM

Black Dragon CapitalSM, founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology and Credit Union leaders, is a multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm is led by a collaborative team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a proven track record of successfully transforming companies.

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

As the leading third-party administrator of retirement plans for school employees, SchoolsFirst Plan Administration, LLC has served the educational community for more than 40 years. SchoolsFirst Plan Administration provides retirement plan services for 403(b), Roth 403(b), 457(b), Roth 457(b) and FICA Alternative plans for nearly 400 public school districts, charter schools, community college districts and county offices of education in California. Plan participants have full access to financial education and advice provided by SchoolsFirst FCU, including access to financial planning advisors, seminars, online education and planning calculators. Other services provided by SchoolsFirst Plan Administration include retaining contribution information, authorizing loans and distributions, dedicated phone support for both districts and participants six days a week, and contribution remittance, plan audit support, and secure online access.

Media Contact or Inquiries:

Aren Wong

Social Media Manager, Black Dragon Capital

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital

