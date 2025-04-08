Advanced Tires Industry Report 2025: Rising EV Adoption Fuels Demand For Intelligent, Low-Rolling-Resistance Tires - Market Opportunities, Drivers, Trends, And Forecasts To 2034
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast
- Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
Company Profiles
- Apollo Boeing Bridgestone Continental Dunlop GM Goodyear Hankook Kumho Maxxis Michelin Nokian Pirelli Resilient Sumitomo Tannus Tesla Toyo Yokohama ZF
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.1.1 Research approach
1.1.2 Data collection methods
1.2 Base estimates and calculations
1.2.1 Base year calculation
1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research & validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.2.1 Raw material supplier
3.2.2 Component supplier
3.2.3 Manufacturer
3.2.4 Service provider
3.2.5 Distributor
3.2.6 End use
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Cost breakdown analysis
3.5 Technology & innovation landscape
3.6 Key news & initiatives
3.7 Price trend
3.8 Regulatory landscape
3.9 Impact forces
3.9.1 Growth drivers
3.9.1.1 Adoption of smart tire technologies
3.9.1.2 Rising demand for fuel-efficient tires
3.9.1.3 Expansion of electric vehicle adoption
3.9.1.4 Government regulations on tire sustainability
3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.9.2.1 High cost of advanced tire technologies
3.10 Growth potential analysis
3.11 Porter's analysis
3.12 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Tires, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Airless
5.3 Pneumatic
5.4 Run-flat
5.5 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Natural rubber
6.3 Synthetic rubber
6.4 Elastomers
6.5 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Self-Inflating
7.3 Chip-Embedded
7.4 Multi-chamber
7.5 All-In-One
7.6 Self-Sealing
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Sales Channel, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 OEM
8.3 Aftermarket
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Vehicle, 2021-2034 ($Mn & Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Light-duty
9.3 Heavy-duty
9.4 Off-highway
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Mn & Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.7 Nordics
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.4.6 Southeast Asia
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Mexico
10.6 MEA
10.6.1 UAE
10.6.2 South Africa
10.6.3 Saudi Arabia
