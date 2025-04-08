Olinger Unveils A Dynamic Rebrand And Launches A New Website, Leading The Way In Human-First Market Research

Olinger unveils a bold rebrand and launches a new human-first website to reflect its Live Well® approach to market research.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Olinger , formerly known as The Olinger Group, is excited to announce a significant rebranding and the launch of its new website, a strategic move aligned with its innovative Live Well ® methodology. This rebranding updates Olinger's identity as it transitions from olingergroup to the new domain, olingermr, reflecting its commitment to placing clients and their consumers at the forefront of every data discovery .

Olinger's rebrand includes a refreshed logo, now highlighting a sleek, horizontal design that represents its core services, including Live Well®, Unheard Voices, OmniView, Qual+, and Quant+. The updated color palette introduces pops of teal, yellow, and navy, complementing the classic Olinger Orange and embodying the vibrancy and depth of the insights provided.

The new website is crafted with an animated, visually appealing design that simplifies navigation and enhances user engagement. It is structured to showcase Olinger's specialized services, making it easier for brands to explore potential research projects and discover how Olinger's methodologies can transform their business strategies.

Michael Vasquez, CEO of Olinger, remarks,“Our rebrand and new website mark a pivotal evolution in our journey. We are setting a new standard for market research by focusing on a human-first approach that resonates with brands across all industries and their consumers. We are not just providing data; we are providing a clear pathway for brands to build genuine connections to consumers.”

The rebrand and new website reflect Olinger's goal to align closely with the needs and values of its clients and their customers, reinforcing the company's position at the forefront of the human-first market research industry.

We invite everyone to visit the new Olinger website to experience firsthand the future of market research. Whether you're looking to gain deeper insights into your consumer base or to see how our proprietary methodologies can benefit your brand, Olinger is ready to assist.

