Announcement Regarding The Publication Of The Consolidated Audited Annual Information For 2024
The main reason for this postponement stems from the fact that restructuring processes are underway in some of the group companies and within the Company itself. It requires the implementation of additional obligations and procedures, such as the preparation and alignment of restructuring plans.
The Company will make every effort to publish the Consolidated audited annual information by April 30, 2025, and plans to inform investors about the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and its agenda.
Contacts:
CFO of AUGA group, AB under restructuring
Kristupas Baranauskas
+370 5 233 5340
