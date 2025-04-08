Attain Accelerates To 150% Annual Revenue Growth With Strategic Innovations And Elevated Partnerships

Company's outcomes-driven roadmap advances audience activation, full-funnel measurement, incrementality, and cross-screen insights.

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain, a leading permissioned commerce data platform, today reported 150% year-over-year revenue increase, marking another year of strong growth. The company powers real-time purchase measurement and outcome-based signals across the omnichannel ecosystem. As it continues to expand through new client acquisitions and strategic partnerships, Attain's consumer intelligence is setting a new standard for media buyers, marketers, and advertising platforms.

The company drives measurable sales impact from media investments by focusing on actionable data, precise measurement, and outcome-driven insights. Attain has created a data flywheel through its diverse portfolio of personalized app experiences, powering a real-time commerce data platform with unparalleled speed and precision to drive strong agency alignment, seamless ecosystem integrations, and swift market expansion.

"Our mission has always been to empower businesses with actionable, real-time insights that drive smarter decisions," said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO and Co-founder of Attain. "Attain was born out of a deep belief in the power of data to reshape industries and a personal passion for helping brands connect more authentically with consumers. In 2025, we are all about radical innovation, high-caliber partnerships, and our ability to deliver unparalleled value to our clients across industries."

Expanding Through Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships

Attain's growth has been amplified by its commitment to strategic M&A activity. Following the successful 2024 acquisition of Merryfield, a leading platform in upscale commerce, Attain has integrated its capabilities to offer its clients even richer datasets and insights.

Additionally, Attain's recent partnerships with independent agencies like Tombras and PMG, as well as global leaders such as Publicis Groupe, showcase its unique ability to align with partners' business needs across the market, fostering innovation in data-driven marketing. The company has also forged collaborations with a robust list of leading partners, including Google/DV360, The Trade Desk (TTD), Pubmatic, OpenX, and all major social platforms, enhancing data connectivity and precision targeting for marketers across industries.

Attain also recently partnered with Experian Marketing Services to help launch Experian's first-ever third-party data marketplace, setting a new standard for data accessibility and precision. The collaboration brings Attain's proprietary consumer data into Experian's extensive ecosystem, enabling businesses to enhance their targeting strategies with unparalleled accuracy.

A Robust Innovation Roadmap

Attain continues to invest heavily in technologies that redefine how businesses can understand and engage with consumers. Recent advancements in AI-driven consumer insights, real-time analytics, and cross-channel measurement solutions have further strengthened Attain's market position, offering businesses more granular and actionable intelligence to drive performance. This commitment ensures that Attain stays at the forefront of the rapidly evolving consumer intelligence landscape.

Positioned for Long-Term Success

As the demand for real-time, actionable data continues to surge, Attain remains uniquely positioned to meet the needs of brands, agencies, and businesses. With a track record of strategic growth, a robust innovation pipeline, and a proven ability to forge impactful partnerships, Attain is poised to deliver sustained value to its clients and stakeholders, now and in the future.

About Attain

Attain is North America's most comprehensive and trusted source for live purchase data. Backed by consumers, and designed for marketers, Attain delivers measurement, activation, and analytics solutions to drive business outcomes. Consumers are empowered to leverage their greatest asset - their data - in exchange for modern financial services. Attain's portfolio of apps allows consumers to access savings tools, early wages, and shopping rewards without costs or hidden fees. In exchange, they give permission to use their data for research, insights, and targeted advertising. For more information, visit attainoutcomes.

SOURCE Attain

