WOW Logistics Appoints Steve Gundlach As Chief Executive Officer

APPLETON, Wis., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW Logistics, a leading provider of temperature-controlled warehousing and supply chain solutions, announced the appointment of Steve Gundlach as Chief Executive Officer.

Gundlach succeeds Howard Kamerer, who is retiring after more than a decade of leadership. Kamerer will remain on WOW's Board of Directors.

Gundlach brings more than 30 years of global supply chain experience. He most recently served as the President of UPS Global Logistics and Distribution, where he led its global supply chain strategy with a focus on operational optimization, innovation and international expansion. Prior to UPS, he held senior leadership roles at DB Schenker and CEVA Logistics.

"I am honored and excited to join WOW Logistics at such a crucial time in the company's journey," said Gundlach. "With a 48-year legacy in the cold storage industry, WOW Logistics has a strong foundation and a talented team. I look forward to collaborating with them to drive innovation, provide value to our customers, and explore new growth opportunities."

Under Gundlach's leadership, WOW Logistics will accelerate its growth strategy by expanding its geographic footprint, entering adjacent verticals and investing in technology and infrastructure, while remaining true to the company's core values.

"With the rising demand for reliable temperature-controlled solutions, WOW Logistics is well-positioned to lead the market and deliver exceptional value to our clients across the U.S. and beyond," said Gundlach.

"We thank Howard for his leadership and vision over the past decade, and we are excited to welcome Steve as CEO. His global experience and operational expertise make him the ideal leader to guide WOW Logistics into its next phase of growth and market leadership," said Brent Tasugi, Managing Director at I Squared Capital.

About WOW Logistics

WOW Logistics® is one of the fastest-growing supply chain service providers in the country with unparalleled solutions in six core business areas: Supply Chain Consulting, Advanced Operations, Real Estate Development, Inventory Financing, Technology Solutions, and Traditional Operations. An expert in storing and handling food-grade product, WOW undergoes stringent ASI audits and consistently receives scores at or above 98 percent. The company is also the nation's largest private purchaser of dairy products through its WOW COMMODITY PURCHASE PROGRAM®. WOW maintains a total of 223 million cubic feet of warehouse space throughout 25 distribution centers, including 47 million cubic feet of temperature-controlled space.

Media Contact:

Becky Barclay

Marketing Communication Manager

WOW Logistics

920-687-5422

[email protected]

SOURCE WOW Logistics Company, LLC

