Hudson Cloud Systems Appoints Tom Nault As CEO

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Cloud Systems, a leading provider of cloud infrastructure for dental and healthcare organizations, today announced the appointment of Tom Nault as its new Chief Executive Officer. Company founder Behan Venter will transition to Chief Technology Officer and Chairman of the Board, focusing on product innovation, technology strategy, and long-term vision.

"Tom brings the leadership, experience, and vision needed to propel Hudson Cloud Systems into its next phase of growth," said Behan. "Having known Tom personally since 2008, I'm confident he's the right leader to guide our team and continue delivering transformational technology to our customers."

A Proven Track Record of Leadership and Innovation

Nault is a seasoned technology executive and entrepreneur with more than four decades of experience in founding, growing, and leading high-performance companies. In 2003, Nault founded Dashlight Systems, LLC, an intellectual property holding and technology commercialization company focused on Bluetooth technology. The following year, Dashlight acquired Open Interface North America (OINA). As Chairman and later CEO, Nault led OINA to develop Bluetooth software incorporated into landmark devices such as Apple's iPhone and Motorola's RAZR. Under his leadership, OINA achieved several industry firsts, including the demonstration of Bluetooth and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) combined functionality. OINA was acquired by Qualcomm in 2007.

Following that success, Nault founded Middlerock Partners, LLC in 2016, focusing on corporate turnarounds and management consulting. He has served as a federal court-appointed corporate trustee for a decade and has held 17 board positions with companies spanning enterprise technology, finance, and consumer sectors. Notably, he served on the board of Numerix, Inc., which was acquired by Genstar Capital in 2022.

"This is an exciting time for Hudson Cloud Systems," said Nault. "The company has built something truly unique at the intersection of cloud infrastructure and healthcare IT. I'm honored to join the team and help scale this platform to serve even more institutions and patients across the country."

About Hudson Cloud Systems

Hudson Cloud Systems transforms dental education and practice with cutting-edge cloud solutions. Our Cloud Portal delivers scalable, high-performance infrastructure that supports digital dentistry, enhances clinical workflows, and streamlines operations for dental schools, DSOs, and group practices. Learn more at .

SOURCE Hudson Cloud Systems

