Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp.

SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp.


2025-04-08 10:15:05
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:30 AM EST - SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. : Announced today its intention to commence a substantial issuer bid whereby SECURE will offer to purchase up to $200,000,000 of its outstanding common shares from holders of Shares. As of April 7, there are 230,865,489 Shares issued and outstanding. SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $12.63.

MENAFN08042025000212011056ID1109404167

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search