Augmentir Unveils Industrial AI Agent Studio, Bringing Autonomous Agents To Frontline Operations In Manufacturing

The AugieTM Industrial AI Agent Studio revolutionizes how manufacturing organizations manage frontline operations, making it easier than ever to create no-code Agents to support frontline operations processes in manufacturing including: skills and workforce management, digital lean, maintenance, quality control, and hundreds more.

HORSHAM, Pa., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir, the world's #1 AI company for connected frontline work, today announced the launch of its Industrial AI Agent Studio, a powerful addition to its AugieTM suite of industrial AI tools. This cutting-edge release enables manufacturing companies to build secure, specialized AI agents tailored to their unique operational needs-driving new levels of automation, efficiency, and workforce productivity.

Augmentir's AI Agent Studio empowers manufacturers to build, customize, and deploy their own Industrial AI agents quickly and easily using no-code tools. It supports a wide range of use cases, including workforce training and development, skills management, safety, quality, operations, and maintenance.



Specialized AI Chat Agents with Actions – Build specialized agents for every role, equipped with curated behavior and domain expertise to deliver faster, more accurate answers across the organization. Add actions to each agent to execute a wide range of tasks with human supervision and approval.

Autonomous AI Agents – Deploy agents that act autonomously, analyzing real-time connected worker data to make informed decisions and trigger appropriate actions such as sending emails or SMS messages, integrating data, generating reports, and more. Seamless Integration with Existing Tools and Systems – Connect AI agents to enterprise systems such as ERP, CMMS, QMS, and LMS, as well as digital work processes and data sources, to enable cross-system execution of frontline tasks.

"The launch of our Industrial AI Agent Studio is a game-changer for manufacturers looking to automate complex workflows and optimize frontline operations, and extends our industrial AI leadership position," said Russ Fadel, Co-Founder and CEO at Augmentir. "With the ability to quickly create specialized AI agents that interact with connected worker data and systems, manufacturers can now drive continuous improvement, reduce errors, and accelerate their digital transformation journey."

Redefining Frontline Operations in Manufacturing

The AI Agent Studio expands the capabilities of AugieTM, Augmentir's Industrial AI Suite , enabling manufacturing companies to move beyond traditional digitization. By building agents that autonomously manage and execute tasks-from training and skills management to maintenance workflows-manufacturers can ensure that frontline operations are more dynamic, data-driven, and efficient.

Key Use Cases Include:



Digital Lean Coach: Easily build AI agents that fill the role of a Lean coach, helping accelerate lean transformation initiatives.

Adaptive Training and Skills Management : AI agents that can act on frontline workers' skills and training data to support frontline managers by identifying strengths and weaknesses, skills gaps, and recommend training paths.

Operations : Operational agents that support more proactive KPI tracking, unparalleled visibility across Operations, Continuous Improvement, and TPM.

Safety: AI agents that automatically analyze safety data and activities to provide early warning notifications. Proactive Maintenance Execution : Agents that monitor equipment health and integrate with CMMS to trigger work orders, report issues, or initiate preventive maintenance tasks before failures occur.

A New Era of AI-Driven Frontline Excellence

As part of Augmentir's ongoing commitment to transforming industrial operations, the AI Agent Studio opens up a new dimension of possibilities for manufacturers. Companies can now leverage specialized AI agents to support human workers, enhance decision-making, and increase frontline intelligence-allowing frontline teams to focus on higher-value work.

About Augmentir

Augmentir is the world's only AI-powered "All-in-One" connected worker solution. Augmentir's software includes a complete suite of connected worker capabilities, connectors to business systems, and broad extensibility that enable manufacturers to digitize their frontline operations, reduce onboarding time, and increase workforce productivity, and improve operational efficiency. By combining AI-driven insights with connected worker tools, Augmentir enables organizations to optimize frontline work processes and drive continuous improvement. For more information, please visit .

