AIIR And Sass, Moore & Associates Partner To Bring Space-Saving, AI-Powered HVAC Systems To Philadelphia's Building Industry

Collaboration delivers advanced, energy-efficient climate control with easier installation and greater design flexibility for developers, building owners, and architects

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIIR Products , a leading provider of cutting-edge, AI-powered heating and cooling solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Sass, Moore & Associates , a Commercial HVAC Manufacturer's Representative company servicing the Greater Philadelphia marketing area, to bring next-generation HVAC innovation to the greater Philadelphia region. This collaboration will introduce AIIR's intelligent, space-saving HVAC systems to developers, building owners, and architects seeking more efficient, design-friendly solutions for residential and commercial projects.

AIIR's intelligent learning HVAC system eliminates the need for bulky air handlers and dedicated closets, maximizing usable square footage in new developments. The AIIR Intelligent HVAC uses advanced machine learning to adapt to environmental conditions in real time, optimizing energy efficiency while delivering superior comfort. With up to 30% greater energy efficiency than conventional HVAC systems, AIIR offers significant cost savings, sustainability benefits, and ease of installation.

"As urban development evolves, maximizing space while improving energy efficiency is crucial," said Trevor Schick, President of AIIR. "Our partnership with Sass, Moore & Associates allows us to bring a smarter, more streamlined HVAC solution to Philadelphia's building community-one that not only enhances climate control but also frees up valuable square footage for more flexible, modern design."

"We're thrilled to partner with AIIR to introduce a game-changing HVAC system to the Philadelphia market," said Charles Maun, Owner at Sass, Moore & Associates. "This technology isn't just about efficiency-it's about smarter building design. By eliminating traditional HVAC constraints, we're enabling architects and developers to create more open, livable spaces while achieving superior energy performance."

This partnership underscores AIIR's commitment to redefining the future of climate control through intelligent, design-forward solutions. As Philadelphia continues to grow and modernize, AIIR and Sass, Moore & Associates are empowering the region's building industry with HVAC innovation that saves space, simplifies installation, and delivers long-term efficiency gains.

For more information, visit aiirproducts

About AIIR Products:

AIIR Products is a pioneering provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions designed to enhance comfort and energy efficiency in multi-family, residential, and hospitality settings. AIIR focuses exclusively on delivering innovative, sustainable systems that leverage advanced machine learning technology. Its flagship product, the AIIR Intelligent HVAC system, boasts over 30% greater energy efficiency compared to traditional systems, intelligently adapting to environmental conditions and occupant needs in real time.

AIIR is committed to creating healthier, more comfortable living spaces through smart technology. Its steadfast dedication to sustainability and innovation drives the development of solutions that improve project outcomes and positively impact the planet.

For more information about AIIR, please visit aiirproducts

Media Contact:

Matt Jaffe

[email protected]

SOURCE AIIR Products

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED