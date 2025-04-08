Furl Debuts AI-Powered Remediation Platform To Tackle Vulnerability Backlogs At Scale

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Furl announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered remediation platform, designed to revolutionize how security teams tackle the ever-growing backlog of endpoint and server vulnerabilities. By leveraging automation and AI-driven remediation, Furl enables organizations to double their productivity while reducing manual workloads and operational complexity.

Addressing the Vulnerability Backlog Crisis

With an average of 85 new CVEs identified daily in 2024-a 30% increase from the previous year -security and remediation teams are under immense pressure to identify, prioritize, and patch vulnerabilities across their environments. Traditional remediation tools such as patch management and MDM fail to cover the majority of enterprise software, forcing teams to rely on inefficient, manual processes-or even worse, manage a never-ending list of exceptions for vulnerable software that remains unpatched.

"Scaling a remediation program is largely seen as a Sisyphean task due to the sheer number of vulnerabilities in modern environments, the amount of manual effort that has to be used to fix vulnerabilities, and the difficulty navigating how existing patching tools can help," said Derek Abdine, CEO of Furl.

Autonomous, Scalable, and Seamless

Furl's innovative approach transforms remediation workflows by automating patching, coordinating fix efforts, and optimizing existing security tools . Key capabilities include:



Automated Remediation Coordination – Consolidates endpoint and server vulnerability backlogs into a single, organized remediation queue , eliminating the inefficiency of scattered manual efforts.

Autonomous Patching – Generates, tests, and deploys fix scripts at scale , tailored to the specific software and asset, eliminating the need for complex patch tool customization or ad-hoc development.

Context-Aware Fix Coordination – Provides specialized remediation portals for IT and security teams , ensuring seamless communication and timely execution.

Patch Tool Coverage Optimization – Increases ROI by monitoring and enhancing existing patch policies across enterprise environments, while also informing teams about software that will already be remediated by existing tools to avoid duplicate research. AI-Powered Remediation Co-Pilot – Reduces research time by providing intelligent insights into assets, software, and vulnerabilities.

Enterprise-Ready & Seamlessly Integrated

Built for security-conscious organizations, Furl is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant and deploys as a scalable SaaS solution , allowing enterprises to start remediating within minutes . The platform seamlessly integrates with leading IT and security tools, including Tenable Vulnerability Management, Automox, Rapid7 InsightVM, and , among others.

Industry Leaders Backed by Expertise

Furl is led by an expert team with deep-rooted experience in cybersecurity and enterprise security solutions:



Derek Abdine, CEO – Former CTO at Censys, with leadership roles in threat intelligence and vulnerability management at Rapid7. Holds six patents in threat intelligence and remediation.

Zac Youtz, CTO – Security and DevOps veteran with experience at the Department of Defense, Union Pacific, Rapid7, and Automox . Alli Treman, Head of UX – Former engineering leader at Skillshare and co-founder of HacDC , one of the first hackerspaces in the U.S.

Availability

Furl is now available for enterprises seeking scalable, intelligent, and autonomous remediation . To learn more or request a demo, visit [ ] or contact [ [email protected] ].

About Furl

Furl is an AI-powered remediation platform that empowers security teams to eliminate manual bottlenecks, enhance efficiency, and reduce cyber risk at scale . By leveraging intelligent automation, Furl transforms vulnerability management into a seamless, proactive, and scalable process . We are empowering the remediation revolution .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Derek Abdine

[email protected]

SOURCE Furl, Inc.

