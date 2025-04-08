Nexgen Cloud Secures $45 Million In Series A Funding To Expand Sovereign AI Infrastructure In Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGen Cloud, a UK leader in AI infrastructure, has closed its Series A round, raising $45 million at a $354 million valuation. Backed by high-net-worth individuals and family trusts, the funding will drive global expansion and strengthen sovereign AI capabilities in Europe.

Since launching Hyperstack in 2023, NexGen Cloud has generated £72 million in revenue (2023–2024), driven by a 380% rise in AI cloud revenue and a 2,272% surge in transactions. With 90% GPU utilisation, Hyperstack delivers on-demand enterprise-grade AI compute to over 10,000 users, including Red Hat, Ingenix.AI, Tyne, and ArchiLabs.

As an early mover in GPU Cloud, NexGen Cloud developed its own API, enabling partners to deliver scalable enterprise-grade compute via Hyperstack. These partnerships span software development, clinical trials, and AI-driven design across AEC sectors.

Ed Goode, CEO of Shadeform, stated:“NexGen has been an incredibly reliable partner as we've scaled our cloud marketplace. Their consistently dependable servers across all categories of GPU workloads - paired with top-tier support and performance - have been first class. We're proud to be growing alongside their team and expanding fleet.”

The Series A funds will scale infrastructure to meet high utilisation and soaring AI demand in Europe. NexGen Cloud will also enhance its Full Stack Cloud to support production-ready AI for enterprises.

NexGen Cloud's strategy focuses on building partnerships to broaden access to AI compute, particularly for large enterprises and governments. The roadmap includes expanded infrastructure, new AI products for full-cycle development, and services such as serverless inference on dedicated VMs-enhancing privacy and data security.

The company will also launch Fine-Tuning-as-a-Service to streamline model customisation and optimise cluster resources, reinforcing its role in driving Europe's digital transformation.

Chris Starkey, CEO and co-founder of NexGen Cloud, commented:“We are thrilled to have the backing of our esteemed investors who share our vision for a robust and sovereign AI infrastructure in Europe. This Series A funding is a pivotal step towards realising our goal of becoming the backbone for AI-powered solutions across the continent.”

With growing demand for AI compute, NexGen Cloud is scaling rapidly. Through Hyperstack, the company offers high-reliability, engineer-led support, and hands-on optimisation-consistently earning customer trust through smooth operations and peak efficiency.

