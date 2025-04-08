Uprise Health Appoints Rebika Shaw As CEO To Lead The Next Phase Of Growth

Rebika Shaw, CEO, Uprise Health

Experienced Healthcare Leader to Drive Innovation and Expansion

- Rebika Shaw, CEO, Uprise HealthIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Uprise Health , an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) company specializing in mental and behavioral healthcare, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebika Shaw as its new Chief Executive Officer. With over 20 years of experience in healthcare strategy and leadership, Shaw is poised to lead Uprise Health into its next phase of growth and innovation.“We are thrilled to announce Rebika's appointment as CEO of Uprise Health to lead our ongoing mission of providing industry-leading member access and personalized care,” said John Findlay, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Partner at Periscope Equity.With over two decades of experience, Shaw is a skilled healthcare executive with a background of scaling and delivering results across employer benefits and digital health companies.“I am honored to step into the role of CEO at Uprise Health. Our focus on improving access to high-quality, timely, and compassionate care for our members and their families remains unwavering. We are committed to delighting our clients by crafting service offerings that meet the unique needs of their employees . I'm excited to work with our team to drive positive change and growth for the Uprise Health of 2025,” said Shaw.“Rebika's extensive background in healthcare and her dedication to the member journey to optimize outcomes make her the ideal leader for Uprise Health's next phase of growth. The Board and I are confident in her ability to inspire and empower our team to achieve our mission,” stated Findlay.Before joining Uprise Health, Shaw spent eight years with CWH Advisors, where she rose to the position of Chief Operating Officer and Consulting Partner. During her tenure, she guided growth-oriented healthcare technology and service organizations through the dynamic healthcare market. Shaw's strategic insights and pragmatic execution have consistently delivered value through innovative and practical solutions. Shaw brings this expertise and passion to her role as CEO.About Uprise HealthUprise Health transforms mental and behavioral healthcare through innovative digital solutions, personalized support, and a vast provider network. We offer accessible care that covers prevention, support, and aftercare, ensuring a seamless and supportive member experience, from beginning to end. Formerly known as IBH, Uprise Health has been a trusted provider for over 35 years and is a Shortlister Vendor of Choice for EAP, behavioral health, return to work, and substance abuse services. Uprise Health is dedicated to transforming mental and behavioral healthcare by placing Member Experience at the forefront of our operations through digital connectivity, personalized care, universal access, and positive outcomes.For more information, visit or contact our Marketing team at ....

Mallori Bontrager

Uprise Health

+1 800-395-1616

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.