Coldventures Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership With Japan-Based PAL Medical

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdVentures, a leading medical device company focused on combating heat-related deaths, has announced a distribution agreement with PAL Medical , a Japan-based medical company specializing in advanced healthcare solutions. This collaboration will bring ColdVentures' groundbreaking ColdVest technology to the Japanese market, providing athletes, workers, and those at risk with a critical tool for treating heat stroke.

ColdVest, a patented, FDA Class 1 medical device, is designed to rapidly lower core body temperature, preventing heat stroke and potentially saving lives. By reducing body temperature in just minutes, ColdVest helps stabilize individuals suffering from heat-related illnesses, ensuring their safety until emergency medical services (EMS) arrive.

"Heat stroke is a growing concern worldwide, and our partnership with PAL Medical will allow us to introduce ColdVest to Japan, where heat-related illnesses pose a significant health risk," said Tracie Wagman, CEO of ColdVentures. "PAL Medical's extensive experience in the medical field and commitment to innovation make them the perfect partner to help bring our life-saving technology to new markets."

With over four decades of experience, PAL Medical has built a strong reputation in Japan's healthcare industry by delivering high-quality medical products that address critical patient and provider needs. Through its latest partnership with ColdVentures, PAL Medical is introducing cutting-edge heat stroke prevention technology to Japan, reinforcing its commitment to improving healthcare outcomes.

"At PAL Medical, we are committed to bringing the most advanced healthcare technologies to the market, and ColdVest aligns perfectly with our mission to improve patient outcomes and safety," said Masakazu Tanaka, Managing Director, PAL Medical. "We are excited to partner with ColdVentures to introduce this groundbreaking heat stroke prevention technology in Japan, ensuring the well-being of athletes, workers, and individuals in high-risk environments."

ColdVest uses patented endothermic cooling technology to rapidly lower body temperature without the need for electricity, refrigeration, or ice. By simply adding liquid to an integrated bladder inside the vest, ColdVest activates internal cooling chemicals that help cool the wearer's core body temperature quickly. Lightweight, portable, and easy to use, the ColdVest is an ideal solution for athletic trainers, emergency responders, and indoor and outdoor workers managing heat-related emergencies.

About ColdVentures

ColdVentures is a medical device company dedicated to preventing heat-related deaths through innovative technology. The company's flagship product, ColdVest, is a patented, FDA Class 1 medical device designed to rapidly lower core body temperature and prevent death and illness from heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke. ColdVentures is committed to providing life-saving solutions that protect athletes, workers, and individuals in high-risk environments. Learn more at .

About PAL Medical

Founded in 1980, PAL Medical is a leading provider of medical technologies in Japan, specializing in dialysis, blood purification, infusion therapy, and infection control. The company is dedicated to developing high-quality healthcare solutions that enhance patient care and safety. In collaboration with the Izumi Group, PAL Medical continues to drive innovation and expand its presence across the medical industry. Learn more at .

