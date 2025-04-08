Cyient Announces The Launch Of Semiconductor Subsidiary

MUMBAI, India, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a leading global engineering and technology solutions company, announced the launch of its fully owned semiconductor subsidiary, Cyient Semiconductors. This strategic move strengthens the company's commitment to innovation and excellence across the global semiconductor landscape.

By carrying forward Cyient's expertise in semiconductor design, Cyient Semiconductors will focus on scaling Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) turnkey solutions for customers. For more than 25+ years, Cyient has been delivering comprehensive ASIC turnkey solutions and semiconductor design services across industrial, data center applications, automotive, and medical. Driven by strategic organic and inorganic growth, Cyient Semiconductors has built high-performance teams across India, the U.S., Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Taiwan.

"Our vision is to align Cyient's semiconductor capabilities with the national agenda set by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, aiming to build a robust semiconductor ecosystem in India. With the growing demand for high-performance semiconductor solutions, Cyient Semiconductors will play a crucial role in providing end-to-end ASIC turnkey and IC design services, supporting India's journey toward self-reliance in the semiconductor ecosystem," said Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Cyient.

"I am also happy to share that we have appointed Suman Narayan as the CEO of Cyient Semiconductors. Suman is an accomplished professional in the semiconductor space with a proven track record of managing large organizations, scaling semiconductor businesses, and driving digital transformation. His expertise in semiconductor products and ASIC development will be instrumental in shaping the future of Cyient Semiconductors," he added.

The semiconductor market is valued at approximately $600 billion and is projected to reach $2 trillion by 2032. The new subsidiary will tap into this high-growth opportunity, focusing on developing fabless semiconductor solutions while addressing the increasing demand for specialized semiconductor expertise.

"India is on the cusp of a semiconductor revolution, and Cyient is well-positioned to be at the forefront of this transformation," said Suman Narayan , CEO of Cyient Semiconductors.

"With our deep domain expertise, we will continue to empower global and domestic clients with high-value solutions. We firmly believe that the new semiconductor subsidiary will drive next-generation innovations meeting the requirements of our customers," he added.

Cyient's strong IP portfolio, deep domain expertise, long-standing customer partnerships, and global capabilities will give Cyient Semiconductors the strategic edge to achieve significant growth.

About Cyient Semiconductor

Cyient Semiconductors, a Cyient Group company, delivers high-performance, power-efficient silicon solutions across analog, mixed-signal, RF, and digital domains. Serving HPC, data centres, industrial automation, communications, automotive, and healthcare sectors, it supports the full chip lifecycle-from architecture to production-through both turnkey and design service models. The company works closely with leading semiconductor firms, OEMs, Tier-1s, and global partners across fabrication, OSAT, and IP to enable scalable, future-ready silicon innovation.