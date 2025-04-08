Orpical Technology Solutions Acquires Martineau Media LLC, Elevating Its Branding And Creative Capabilities

Stefan Schulz - Orpical Technology Solutions Co-Founder

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Orpical Technology Solutions , a nationally recognized leader in business optimization, brand development, and digital transformation, proudly announces its acquisition of Martineau Media LLC, a boutique branding and creative agency headquartered in Royersford, Pennsylvania.

This strategic acquisition is part of Orpical's continued efforts to expand its creative services and position itself as the premier partner for growth-stage and enterprise-level businesses looking to strengthen their brand presence in an increasingly digital world.

Founded by Amy Martineau, Martineau Media has quickly become synonymous with powerful, polished, and personalized branding. Known for its signature style and proven client success processes, Martineau Media has helped numerous companies develop impactful visual identities and brand strategies that resonate deeply with audiences. The company's offerings include full-scale brand systems, messaging development, design collateral, and creative consulting.

"We couldn't be more excited about this partnership," said Stefan Schulz, Co-Founder of Orpical Technology Solutions. "From our first interaction, Amy impressed us with her authenticity, precision, and creative process. She brings the energy and excellence that defines our culture at Orpical. Welcoming Amy and Martineau Media to the Orpical family strengthens our service offering and enhances who we are."

The acquisition will allow Martineau Media to continue serving its client base with a larger organization's added resources and infrastructure while giving Orpical's current and future clients access to a refined suite of branding services. Martineau Media's methodology, built on strategy, individuality, and collaboration, complements Orpical's mission to transform businesses through performance, efficiency, and compelling creative execution.

"This move is about impact and scale," said Amy Martineau, Founder of Martineau Media LLC. "Our team has always prioritized relationships, creativity, and delivering exceptional design rooted in strategy. With Orpical's backing and shared values, we can elevate what we offer and bring that experience to more people and brands. It's rare to find a partner that leads with both heart and hustle-Orpical does both."

With clients ranging from emerging startups to well-established enterprises, Orpical has built its reputation on driving measurable business results through technology, branding, and consulting.

The acquisition of Martineau Media deepens Orpical's design bench and expands its reach into new market segments, especially those seeking tailored brand solutions that reflect authenticity and emotion. Edward DuCoin, Co-Founder of Orpical Technology Solutions, added: "This acquisition is part of a broader and aggressive growth strategy that will define Orpical's next decade. We have a clear, data-backed path to achieving significant corporate valuation within the next six years. Our people-our greatest asset, will shape that future. Amy's professionalism, creative leadership, and deep client relationships are invaluable. She makes Orpical a stronger, smarter, and more innovative company starting day one."

Founded in 2012, Orpical Technology Solutions, Inc. has helped companies optimize their operations, elevate their brand presence, and embrace the power of automation and AI. The firm's proven track record in software development, marketing, and consulting continues to drive client success and long-term growth. With Martineau Media, Orpical is poised to deliver an unparalleled combination of design sophistication, brand clarity, and performance-driven strategy.

