Arrow Truck Sales Expands Presence With New State-Of-The-Art Location In Little Rock, Arkansas

Arrow Truck Sales is a leading source for medium and heavy-duty used trucks in North America, including Freightliner, Kenworth, Volvo, Peterbilt, Mack and International.

Look for the new Arrow Trucks Sales location and its signage in Little Rock for used trucks.

Announcing the new Little Rock location for Arrow Truck Sales.

Little Rock used trucks are ready to roll.

Kansas City-based company expands to the 'Natural State'

- Brock Gavin, president of Arrow Truck Sales

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arrow Truck Sales , a leading provider of pre-owned medium- and heavy-duty trucks, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Little Rock, Arkansas.

This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues strengthening its commitment to serving truck buyers and fleet operators across the region. It will be the 17th location across North America for the Volvo-owned company.

The brand-new facility, strategically located to provide easy access for customers, features a modern office space and an on-site shop facility. This new location enhances Arrow Truck Sales' ability to provide a seamless purchasing experience, backed by its extensive inventory of high-quality pre-owned trucks and unmatched customer service.

“We are thrilled to open our new location in Little Rock,” said Brock Gavin, President of Arrow Truck Sales.“This expansion allows us to serve the trucking community in Arkansas better, providing them with not only a top-tier selection of trucks but also the convenience of an attached shop for efficient reconditioning.”

The addition of an on-site shop further elevates the customer experience by offering select reconditioning that helps ensure trucks are road-ready from the moment they leave the lot. Arrow Truck Sales remains dedicated to providing flexible financing options, extended warranties, and exceptional after-sales support.

The new Arrow Truck Sales location is at 12101 Eanes Rd, North Little Rock, Arkansas, 72117, and customers are encouraged to visit, explore the inventory, and take advantage of exclusive grand opening promotions.

Arrow is celebrating its 75th year as North America's leading source for medium and heavy-duty used trucks. The Kansas City-based company will celebrate its milestone anniversary of keeping America moving with special initiatives throughout the year.

For more information about Arrow Truck Sales and its services, visit or contact Kent Swanson at ...

Kent Swanson

Arrow Truck Sales

+1 785-312-4387

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.