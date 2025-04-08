ALIGNMT.AI Launches AI Governance Platform To Safeguard Healthcare AI Adoption And Reduce Compliance Risk

With AI adoption in healthcare projected to surpass $614 billion by 2034, ALIGNMT delivers real-time oversight to mitigate financial, legal, and reputational risks.

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALIGNMT , a leading SaaS provider of AI governance solutions, announced the availability of its AI compliance and risk management SaaS platform-a solution refined with healthcare customers since 2023 to address real-world AI challenges. The platform delivers real-time AI system monitoring, empowering healthcare organizations to streamline AI compliance, mitigate AI-related risks, and ensure AI operates safely, transparently, and equitably.

As AI adoption accelerates in healthcare – projected to grow from $27 billion in 2024 to over $614 billion by 2034 – healthcare organizations face growing exposure to AI-driven compliance failures, financial penalties, and reputational damage. AI errors can lead to regulatory violations, False Claims Act liabilities, and patient safety risks-costing organizations millions in legal fees, lost reimbursements, and operational setbacks.

Rodney Haynes, Chief Operating Officer at OnPointHealthcare stated, "Partnering with ALIGNMT has transformed the way we approach AI governance within our organization. Their real-time AI monitoring technology gives us the confidence to scale AI while staying compliant, reducing risk, and helping to improve patient outcomes."

ALIGNMT's automated AI oversight provides health systems, payers, and health IT developers with a proactive approach to AI governance, replacing fragmented, manual compliance efforts with a scalable, real-time solution. Healthcare organizations leveraging ALIGNMT's platform have seen:



Up to a 50% reduction in AI compliance audit preparation time, saving legal and compliance teams hundreds of hours.

Real-time risk detection, preventing costly penalties tied to inaccurate billing, clinical documentation errors, and AI bias. Seamless integration of risk monitoring with existing enterprise AI workflows, enabling executives to scale AI with confidence while ensuring continuous compliance.

Key Features:



Continuous AI System Monitoring: Detects risks in real-world settings, flagging issues such as bias, judgment errors, and adversarial threats before they escalate.

Regulatory Readiness: Aligns AI governance with evolving regulations, including ONC HTI-1 transparency requirements, Department of Justice oversight, and the False Claims Act. Proactive Risk Identification: Prevents AI-related issues that could impact patient care, billing accuracy, and clinical documentation integrity-reducing exposure to financial penalties, lawsuits, and reputational damage.

"We've reached a tipping point where AI can transform healthcare -but only if organizations can trust it to be safe, fair, and compliant," said Andreea Bodnari, Founder and CEO of ALIGNMT. "ALIGNMT provides the real-time oversight that healthcare leaders need to prevent AI failures before they become financial, legal, or ethical crises. Our platform ensures AI isn't just implemented-it's governed responsibly, driving innovation without risk."

ALIGNMT is a comprehensive AI governance platform designed to help healthcare organizations navigate the complexities of AI implementation while ensuring compliance and mitigating risks. Built on industry-leading standards like ISO 42001 and the NIST AI RMF, the ALIGNMT platform helps organizations stay ahead of emerging AI regulations like ONC HTI-1 while protecting against risks from established legislation, such as the False Claims Act, that AI errors could trigger. ISO 42001 is the first global standard for AI management, providing a framework for responsible AI governance, risk management, and compliance. The NIST AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF) helps organizations identify and mitigate AI-related risks, emphasizing trust, transparency, and security.

In addition to risk management, ALIGNMT supports enterprise AI governance by providing essential workforce training modules on AI governance. These training modules, available through the platform and in partnership with HFMA for a micro-credential program, are a crucial requirement for enterprises to ensure their teams are properly equipped to manage AI governance and the responsible use of AI across the organization. With ALIGNMT, healthcare organizations can confidently advance AI technologies, knowing fairness, transparency, and compliance are built into every AI application.

Last month, Bodnari expanded ALIGNMT's industry presence by leading the AI governance workshop at the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) Revenue Cycle Conference and sponsoring the American Medical Group Association (AMGA) annual conference. These initiatives reinforce ALIGNMT's role in shaping industry-wide best practices for AI oversight.

About ALIGNMT

Founded in 2023 and based in New York, ALIGNMT brings trust into healthcare AI implementations with its comprehensive AI compliance assurance platform. By automatically detecting and mitigating risks like biases, judgment errors, and safety issues, ALIGNMT helps healthcare systems, payers, and health IT enterprises navigate complex regulations and avoid financial, reputational, and legal pitfalls. Built by experts from Google, Oracle Cerner, and Optum, the platform seamlessly connects product, compliance, and data science teams-empowering organizations to harness AI's full potential while staying secure and compliant.

For more information on ALIGNMT, visit .

SOURCE ALIGNMT AI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED