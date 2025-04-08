Gallatin Navigator Achieves Awardable Status On Department Of Defense's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallatin AI, a venture-backed startup transforming defense logistics with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, announced today that its flagship solution, Gallatin Navigator, has achieved "Awardable" status through the Department of Defense's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense's (DoD's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities. Gallatin Navigator was selected through a rigorous evaluation process that assessed the platform's innovation, scalability, and potential impact on mission-critical logistics operations.

Gallatin Navigator is a next-generation logistics operating system designed to ensure U.S. and allied warfighters have the supplies they need, when and where they need them-even in contested or denied environments. The platform leverages advanced machine learning to forecast resupply needs, recommend optimized logistics & distribution plans, and provide real-time visibility across the operational theater. Unlike traditional systems focused on acquisition or bulk transportation, Navigator addresses the tactical edge of logistics, supporting brigade-level decision-making across all military branches.

"We built Navigator to close a critical gap in battlefield logistics-one that legacy systems can't address. Being recognized by Tradewinds is a tremendous validation of the operational impact our platform can have," said Brian Ballard, Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder of Gallatin. "Navigator brings predictive power, supply intelligence, and intuitive decision support to the units that need it most in contested environments."

About Gallatin AI

Founded in 2024, Gallatin's mission is to revolutionize logistics across military services and allied defense industry partners, creating greater resiliency, flexibility, and decision advantage in the complex world of contested global supply chains.

Gallatin enables logistics at the speed of relevance

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's most significant challenges in AI/ML, data, and analytics. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to government customers with a Marketplace account. Tradewinds is housed within the DoD's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO).

