Valiantys Shares Expanded AI Capabilities For Empowering Next-Generation Software Development At Team 25

"Our customers' needs are evolving, and so are we. In the past year, we have meaningfully expanded our AI consulting capabilities and deepened core strategic partnerships with Atlassian and AWS," said Emmanuel Benoit, Global CEO of Valiantys. "For years, we've helped enterprises use Atlassian tools to drive successful transformation initiatives. As the pace of innovation quickens, we're transforming how we bring solutions to our customers. Deepening our consulting practices, driving our vertical industry expertise and doubling down on efficiency allows us to help teams around the world unlock agility and get the most from their AI investments.”

Advancing AI Capabilities

Over the past year, Valiantys has leveraged Atlassian Intelligence and Rovo to build tools designed to increase efficiency and automation with AI-driven solutions. This includes the launch of application-specific AI agents, custom workflows on Forge, and increased enterprise AI education.



AI ROI Discovery: Valiantys launched AI ROI Discovery, a structured engagement that helps enterprises integrate generative AI with Atlassian's System of Work and connect it to legacy platforms. AI ROI Discovery provides a structured approach to AI implementation and is available to all Valiantys customers integrating Atlassian with existing SaaS solutions.



HR Operations with Rovo: Just weeks after Atlassian announced Rovo in 2024, Valiantys developed one of its first applications, built specifically for HR use cases. The application on Forge allows HR employees to access and act on HR policies and generate requests with Rovo Chat. This chat feature streamlines workflows and improves productivity by eliminating redundancies and reducing manual research.



Custom Workflows on Forge: Valiantys has elevated enterprise AI tools beyond off-the-shelf solutions by partnering directly with customers to build custom, AI-powered workflows that fit directly into existing operations. Working with customers to identify key trouble areas, Valiantys designed AI-powered automations that solve those challenges, demonstrating how AI can drive efficiency and scale across different industries. Valiantys agents can leverage data from external sources (including custom sources) that open up doors to unique solutions . Going beyond "out of the box" for the unique needs of client organizations.

AI in Forge Bootcamp: The company also expanded its Forge Boot Camp to include AI automation strategies, equipping teams with the knowledge to implement intelligent workflows without long development cycles. A keynote speaker at Atlas Camp, Atlassian's developer-focused conference, Valiantys has demonstrated its leadership in application development. The company also offers bootcamp webinars globally, focused on AI solutions and transformation.



Continued Dedication to Atlassian Partnerships & Ecosystem

Valiantys' involvement in Atlassian Team 25 highlights its ongoing commitment to the Atlassian ecosystem as a digital transformation partner. This includes investment in deepening AI integrations for Atlassian workflows, expanding managed services through their Total Care solution, and providing consulting services to drive business impact from Atlassian across all teams.

Valiantys is also expanding its co-branded go-to-market strategies with Atlassian to drive joint innovation in digital transformation. Further, Atlassian named Valiantys the winner of multiple Atlassian Partner of the Year 2024-2025 awards during Atlassian Team 25, recognizing its leadership in innovative service offerings and cloud solutions.

During Team 25, Valiantys will recruit attendees for its May 20th Guinness World Record attempt for the“most attendees at a virtual software training session,” showcasing its commitment to pushing boundaries and connecting with the broader Atlassian community.

To learn more about how to maximize the value of your Atlassian investments and drive transformation, visit

About Valiantys

As the leading global Atlassian consulting firm, Valiantys transforms how organizations work by delivering expert solutions and cutting-edge consulting services that drive agility, efficiency, and collaboration. Valiantys unlocks the full value of Atlassian's System of Work, helping customers revolutionize product development, streamline enterprise service management (ESM), and accelerate cloud transformation. Federal and highly regulated organizations trust Valiantys to help them maximize the potential of Atlassian solutions and reach their goals.

