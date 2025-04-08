Edible Garden’S Poultry Mix Launches In Major Retailer Just In Time For Spring Holidays

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thanksgiving and Christmas favorite now in store for Passover and Easter

BELVIDERE, NJ, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the rollout of its fresh Poultry Mix into ShopRite chainwide. This expansion capitalizes on the Company's existing retail footprint and long-standing relationship with Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States.

The launch comes just in time for the spring holiday season, with the Poultry Mix now available in time for both Passover and Easter. Following its strong performance during the 2024 winter holidays-when sales doubled year-over-year during Thanksgiving, Christmas and into the New Year-this rollout is expected to meet growing consumer demand for fresh, sustainable culinary herbs during key seasonal windows.

Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented,“Edible Garden's Poultry Mix adds incredible flavor and depth to all kinds of dishes. Its success during the winter holidays demonstrated significant consumer appetite for high-quality, ready-to-use fresh herb blends. By leveraging our existing distribution with ShopRite, we are able to efficiently expand access to this product in time for the spring holidays, maximizing its impact at retail and further strengthening our partnership with one of the most trusted grocery retailers in the country.”

ShopRite, which operates as part of Wakefern Food Corporation, has a powerful presence with over 350 stores under banners such as ShopRite and Price Rite across New Jersey, New York, and neighboring states. Headquartered in Keasbey, New Jersey, Wakefern is recognized as the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. A recent consumer survey conducted in partnership with Newsweek and BrandSpark International named ShopRite the“Most Trusted Grocery Retailer in the Northeast” for three consecutive years, reflecting strong brand loyalty and alignment with Edible Garden's values of quality, freshness, and community.

Edible Garden's Poultry Mix, a blend of fresh culinary herbs including rosemary, thyme, and sage, supports the Company's mission to provide accessible, sustainably grown, Certified USDA Organic, non-GMO produce and value-added products. The product will be merchandised in prominent fresh herb sets and supported by Edible Garden's robust in-store branding and merchandising tools to maximize consumer visibility.

Kras added,“This launch is another example of how we are deepening our retail partnerships by introducing new, high-velocity products that resonate with consumer demand and seasonality. Our alignment with ShopRite's values-especially around freshness, sustainability, and community focus-makes them an ideal partner for this expansion.”

The launch of Edible Garden's Poultry Mix at ShopRite positions the Company for continued growth as it scales its value-added product offerings through high-performing retail partners.

