Official Community Acquires Auteur Research To Transform Music Marketing And Artist Engagement

A Premier Artist-Led Data and E-Commerce Platform with Next-Level Fan Engagement Tools and Offers

TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Official Community , a premier artist-led data and e-commerce platform with next-level fan engagement tools and offers, is proud to announce the acquisition of Auteur Research, the acclaimed music marketing and publicity firm founded by Adam Bentley in 2009. This strategic move strengthens Official Community's position as a leader in All Media Marketing, offering a unified, customizable platform for artists to grow their careers and deepen connections with fans.“Artists need more than just visibility; they need meaningful engagement with their audience,” said Ron Thomson, CEO of Official Community.“By acquiring Auteur Research, we're reinforcing our commitment to providing artists with a comprehensive approach to career growth-one that integrates marketing, PR, digital strategy, and fan engagement. This is a defining moment for the future of music marketing.”Auteur Research brings more than 16 years of innovation and excellence in music marketing, with services ranging from online PR and digital strategy to playlisting, distribution coordination, and label services. Under the leadership of founder Adam Bentley, Auteur has driven campaigns for renowned artists and labels including Arkells, The Dirty Nil, Silverstein, Lights, Danko Jones, Big Wreck, Julian Taylor, Sony Music, Universal Music, Warner Music, Wax Records, Sonic Unyon Records, and Dine Alone Records.“In 2025, the need for diverse connectivity methods is more crucial than ever,” said Bentley.“Bringing them all under one roof offers customizable options tailored to each artist's unique voice and journey. Since founding Auteur Research, my mission has been to make sure real people hear the artists we represent. Partnering with Official Community is a powerful step forward-an opportunity to amplify that mission at scale.”Bentley added,“Auteur Research is home to a talented team of experts: Anna Alger, Ava Muir, Kristin Archer, and Tami Bentley. Each team member brings a unique set of skills and deep knowledge of music marketing, forward-thinking strategy, and hands-on PR to the table. Together, we've built a dynamic, collaborative environment that fuels innovation and excellence in every project.”Official Community empowers artists, athletes, and entertainers with customizable digital experiences that foster deep fan connections and unlock new revenue streams. The integration of Auteur's marketing expertise positions Official Community as a comprehensive solution tailored to the realities of today's fast-evolving entertainment landscape.As the music industry continues to evolve-with streaming, social media, and digital content at the forefront-this acquisition offers artists a powerful, end-to-end platform to build sustainable, long-term careers.Learn More: For more information on how this acquisition will benefit artists and transform music marketing, visitAbout Official Community:Official Community is a premier platform specializing in fan engagement and artist-branded e-commerce solutions for the music, sports, and entertainment industries. By facilitating personalized digital experiences, Official Community helps artists, athletes, and entertainers connect with their global fan base in meaningful ways-driving both engagement and revenue growth.About Auteur Research:Founded in 2009 by Adam Bentley, Auteur Research is a leading music marketing firm specializing in online PR, digital marketing, user-generated playlisting, distribution coordination, and label services. Auteur Research has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, helping artists maximize their reach and impact in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Jane Owen

Jane Owen Public Relations Inc

+1 323-819-1122

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.