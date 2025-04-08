Steelite International's Distinction Alina Tableware Wins Prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025

Steelite International is proud to announce that its Steelite Distinction Alina range has earned its second prestigious accolade of 2025.

- Andrew KlimeckiYOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Steelite International is proud to announce that its Steelite Distinction Alina range has earned its second prestigious accolade of 2025-the Red Dot Award : Product Design 2025. Recognized globally as outstanding design quality, this honor follows the Alina range's earlier win, Tableware International Awards of Excellence 2025, presented during the Ambiente show in Frankfurt, Germany.The Red Dot Award: Product Design, established in 1955, is globally respected for honoring products that stand out through exceptionally high design standards. Judged by an independent panel of 43 renowned experts from 21 countries, the Red Dot Jury rigorously evaluated entries from over 60 nations. All products were assessed according to four principles of good design: quality of function, quality of seduction, quality of use, and quality of responsibility."After winning this award back in 2017 for the Willow Collection, we are honored to receive the Red Dot Award again for our Alina Collection!" said Andrew Klimecki, Vice President of Design at Steelite International. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to performance-driven innovation in tableware design."The Alina range celebrates design harmony, combining two complementary aesthetics: the clean lines and refined minimalism of Japanese design with the Scandinavian style's casual, approachable elegance. At the heart of each piece is a unique embossment that subtly draws the eye inward, creating a natural stage for culinary presentation. This distinctive feature plays with light and line to deliver a relaxed yet contemporary canvas, ideal for today's banqueting and upscale dining environments.This Red Dot accolade underpins Steelites' continued leadership in the hospitality industry and its ongoing mission to deliver products that elevate the dining experience through beautiful design and exceptional quality.About Steelite InternationalHeadquartered in Youngstown, OH, Steelite International is a leading designer, marketer, manufacturer, and supplier of award-winning tabletop, buffet products and lighting solutions for the global hospitality industry, selling products into over 30,000 end-user locations across 140 countries. The Company manufactures products out of two facilities located in Stoke-On-Trent, UK, and Manlius, NY totaling over 600,000 sq. ft. and sources products from 17 different countries.For media inquiries, please contact:Alison Clingensmith, Steelite International, ..., 724-698-3113

