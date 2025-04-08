Volta Insite Expands Predictive Maintenance Leadership Into Data Center Sector With Star-Studded Advisory Board

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Insite, the leader in Electrical Signature Analysis (ESA) predictive maintenance technology, is proud to announce its strategic focus on the rapidly evolving data center sector. To support this initiative, Volta Insite has assembled a powerhouse Advisory Board featuring some of the most respected and visionary leaders in the data center industry.

Data centers form the backbone of the modern digital economy, enabling real-time data processing and communication across industries, governments, and consumers worldwide. As digital demand surges-driven by AI, IoT, cloud computing, and big data-data centers face increasing pressure to manage higher workloads while maintaining strict uptime and security standards. Volta Insite's cutting-edge predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring solutions are uniquely positioned to help operators optimize infrastructure, improve energy efficiency, and eliminate unplanned downtime.

"Our mission has always been to deliver actionable insights and reliability to mission-critical industries," said Denis Kouroussis , CEO of Volta Insite. "The data center world is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and we are incredibly excited to collaborate with the foremost thought leaders in the field. Their expertise will be instrumental in shaping how we apply our technology to meet the unique demands of this space."

Volta Insite's newly formed Advisory Board includes:

Peter Gross, Data Center World Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Managing Partner of PMG Associates, is an internationally recognized expert in mission-critical facilities, power quality, energy, and sustainability.

Dean Nelson, CEO of Cato Digital , Founder and Chairman of Infrastructure Masons , is a seasoned innovator in high-efficiency compute environments, deploying over $10B in digital infrastructure deployments across four continents.

Bill Kleyman, CEO of Apolo , is one of the most influential figures in the data center ecosystem. Bill is known for his deep expertise in cloud, AI, cognitive systems, and data center design, as well as his relentless enthusiasm for the industry's future.

With this exceptional team of advisors, Volta Insite is poised to redefine reliability, efficiency, and sustainability for data centers worldwide.

About Volta Insite

Volta Insite is at the forefront of predictive maintenance technology, transforming the way businesses manage their electrical assets. Their groundbreaking Electrical Signature Analysis solution combines real-time monitoring with advanced analytics to provide businesses with the tools they need to predict and prevent potential disruptions. This not only increases operational efficiency but also enhances asset management and maintenance strategies. For more information, please visit .

