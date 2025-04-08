403
Türkiye Wealth Fund, Iraq Development Fund Sign Partnership Deal
(MENAFN) The Türkiye Wealth Fund (TVF) and the Iraq Development Fund (DFI) have formalized a strategic partnership by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Baghdad, aimed at advancing collaborative projects in several vital sectors.
The agreement was officially inked by TVF CEO and board member Salim Arda Ermut and DFI Executive Director Mohammed al-Najjar.
During a press briefing prior to the signing ceremony, Ermut emphasized the historical and cultural connections shared between Turkey and Iraq.
He stated, “As countries with deep-rooted histories, a shared geography, and strong fraternal bonds, Türkiye and Iraq have always enjoyed a special relationship.”
He further explained that the long-standing friendship between both countries has evolved into a partnership based on mutual trust and common objectives.
Ermut described the MoU as a significant milestone, noting that it would enhance cooperation between Turkey and Iraq not only in the regional context but also on the global stage.
“As the Türkiye Wealth Fund, we will closely collaborate with the Iraq Development Fund to develop, finance, and implement a wide range of projects,” he added.
