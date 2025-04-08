Engage Selects AI Governance Leader Modelop For The 14Th Cohort Of Its Enterprise Accelerator Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Engage brings together category-leading corporations that have joined forces to support startups and venture-round companies building the future of enterprise and establish the Southeast as a leading innovation hub. The platform is designed to provide startups with what they need most - access to new customers and markets. Engage's accelerator program is designed to streamline the process for emerging companies to work with the most influential corporations in the world.

Engage's partners include Chick-fil-A, The Coca-Cola Company, Cox Enterprises, Delta Air Lines, Georgia-Pacific, Georgia Power Foundation, Georgia Tech, Goldman Sachs, The Home Depot, Inspire Brands, Intercontinental Exchange, Invesco, RaceTrac, Tech Square Ventures, Unum, UPS, and Wellstar.

"We are thrilled to bring ModelOp into our program," said Bill Nussey, Engage's Managing Director. "They are making waves in the AI Governance space and we are excited to be a part of the journey."

ModelOp's AI Governance software is the first commercially available software to provide comprehensive oversight for all AI systems, from in-house and third-party vendor models to embedded systems and agentic AI like Microsoft Copilot and Salesforce Agentforce. With numerous enterprises using its AI Governance software, including many in the financial services, healthcare, and CPG sectors such as Fidelity Investments, FINRA, and Bristol Myers Squibb, ModelOp's customers report they are better able to enforce policies consistently and stay compliant even as regulations evolve rapidly. Unlike fragmented, manual governance approaches, ModelOp automates compliance workflows, integrates seamlessly with existing IT investments, and provides real-time insights into AI risk, performance, and value.

At the core of ModelOp's innovation is its governance inventory, a single source of truth that tracks AI use cases and their impact across an enterprise. Coupled with automated controls that enforce compliance at scale and streamlined reporting for real-time executive insights, ModelOp ensures AI systems are managed responsibly while substantially accelerating time-to-value.

"We are pleased to be working with Engage and their corporate partners, and to have the opportunity to help them accelerate and scale AI innovation, responsibly," said Pete Foley, CEO of ModelOp. "With thousands of new AI use cases being proposed within a single enterprise and the massive number of upcoming AI regulations being proposed at the state level, we are excited to help them implement AI initiatives faster and safer for a better return. Our customers have reduced the time it takes to bring AI initiatives to market from more than 12 months to fewer than 6 months - a 2X increase in speed to production. And unlike other solutions, ModelOp's unique software provides executives unprecedented visibility into the AI being used across their organizations."

About Engage

Engage is a first-of-its-kind collaborative corporate venture and innovation platform to give entrepreneurs what they need most - access to customers and markets. The Engage partners contributing capital, expertise, time, and resources include Chick-fil-A, The Coca-Cola Company, Cox Enterprises, Delta Air Lines, Georgia-Pacific, Georgia Power Foundation, Georgia Institute of Technology, Goldman Sachs, The Home Depot, Inspire Brands, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Invesco, RaceTrac, Tech Square Ventures, Unum, UPS, and Wellstar Health System. Georgia Tech and Tech Square Ventures, provide tools, portfolio support and resources to companies on the platform. Engage is headquartered in Georgia Tech's Technology Square. For more information, visit

About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leading AI Governance software that helps enterprises safeguard all AI initiatives - including generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), in-house, third-party, and embedded systems - without stifling innovation. Through automation and integrations, ModelOp empowers enterprises to quickly address the critical governance and scale challenges necessary to protect and fully unlock the transformational value of enterprise AI - resulting in effective and responsible AI systems. In 2024, ModelOp received the prestigious AI Breakthrough Award for "Best AI Governance Platform" and was also recognized as a winner in Inc.'s Best in Business Awards in the AI & Data category. In 2025, it was awarded the "Best AI Governance Software Award" from Netty Awards. Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn .

