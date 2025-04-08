Moderation Management Celebrates Alcohol Awareness Month With New Initiatives

MENAFN - PR Newswire)offers participants a structured path toward discovering greater clarity and balance in their lives. Whether you're exploring alcohol moderation, striving for an alcohol-free lifestyle, or simply seeking intermittent sobriety, this program is for you. Priced at $40, this self-guided challenge provides the perfect opportunity to reclaim your energy and start fresh without waiting for Dry January. Learn more about Kickstart: Zero Proof.

On April 23rd , Moderation Management will host a special Moderation Mindset virtual event to further commemorate Alcohol Awareness Month. The event features sessions tailored to different audiences:

For Press and Clinicians:

By invitation only, members of the media and moderation-friendly therapists and counsellors who are interested in learning more about Moderation Management can contact [email protected] to be added to the list.

4:30 - 5:00 PM EST: Executive Director and Board of Directors Roundtable

For the General Public ($25 Donation):



5:00 - 6:00 PM EST: Moderation Roundtable 6:00 - 7:00 PM EST: Trivia Night

This event provides a unique opportunity for professionals, participants, and the public to engage in meaningful conversations about alcohol awareness and behavior change. Connect with peers and thought leaders while exploring topics like alcohol moderation, the benefits of an alcohol-free challenge, and how to balance clarity, health, and enjoyment in everyday life. Don't miss this chance to participate in a fun, alcohol-free evening that supports awareness and growth. Learn more about the Moderation Mindset event and register.

About Moderation ManagementTM:

Moderation Management is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing non-judgmental, compassionate peer support for individuals seeking to change their relationship with alcohol. Through innovative programs, events, and resources, MM empowers individuals to make choices that align with their personal goals, whether moderation or abstinence. Our nonprofit is guided by research, an Advisory Board, and a Board of Directors. MM is not treatment or therapy, and we cannot advise beyond peer support.

For more information about Kickstart: Zero Proof or the Moderation Mindset Virtual Event on April 23rd, please contact [email protected] .

