Zeropoint And Rebellions Forge Strategic Alliance To Revolutionize AI Accelerator Performance And Efficiency

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroPoint Technologies AB and Rebellions, a pioneering AI chip company, have formed a strategic alliance to develop the next generation of memory- optimized AI accelerator solutions tailored to deliver unprecedented performance for inference workloads.

The partnership centers on close technical collaboration and rapid iteration with the goal of combining ZeroPoint's memory optimization IP with the market-leading performance of the Rebellions AI accelerator technology.

Critically, given the explosive demand for generative AI workloads, the companies will move rapidly to unveil new products in 2026 with unprecedented tokens-per-second-per-watt performance, setting the blueprint for sustainable AI data centers of the future.

Specifically, as part of this collaboration, the two companies will focus on:



Increasing effective memory bandwidth and capacity for foundational model inference workflows Enhancing tokens-per-second-per-watt without sacrificing accuracy, using lossless model compression to reduce model size and energy required to move model components

"At Rebellions, we're pushing the boundaries of state-of-the-art AI acceleration with an unwavering focus on efficiency," said Sunghyun Park, CEO of Rebellions. "Our partnership with ZeroPoint enables us to redefine what's possible in inference performance per watt-delivering smarter, leaner, and more sustainable AI infrastructure for the generative AI era."

"The partnership with Rebellions is a powerful validation of the transformative impact of ZeroPoint's hardware-accelerated memory optimization technologies," said Klas Moreau, CEO of ZeroPoint. "We are convinced that memory acceleration will rapidly evolve from a competitive edge to an indispensable component of every advanced Inference accelerator solution, and we are proud that Rebellions-one of the industry's most visionary innovators-shares our commitment to making AI datacenters far more efficient."

About Rebellions

Rebellions builds energy-efficient AI accelerators optimized for Generative AI workloads. The company's first mass-produced AI chip, ATOM, launched in 2023 for data center deployment, and its next-generation chip REBEL features a scalable chiplet architecture with 144GB HBM3e memory for Large Language Models and Multi-Modal Models. Founded in 2020, Rebellions has secured backing from strategic investors including Wa'ed Ventures and KT (Korea Telecom). Following its merger with SAPEON Korea in 2024, the company welcomed SK Telecom and SK hynix as additional strategic investors, further strengthening its position in the global AI chip market. For more information, visit

About ZeroPoint Technologies AB

ZeroPoint Technologies is the leading provider of hardware-accelerated memory compression solutions for a variety of use cases, ranging from enterprise and hyperscale datacenter implementations to consumer devices. Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, ZeroPoint has developed an extensive portfolio of intellectual property memory optimization solutions across the entire memory hierarchy - all the way from cache to storage. ZeroPoint's technology is agnostic to workload, processor type, architectures, memory technologies and processing node, and the company's IP has already been proven on a TSMC 5nm node. The company was founded by Professor Per Stenström and Dr. Angelos Arelakis, with the vision to deliver the most efficient memory compression available, across the memory hierarchy, in real-time, based on state-of-the-art research. For more information, visit

