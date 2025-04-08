Hashgraph Partners With Vertesia To Drive Strategic, Scalable Generative AI Adoption

Software company leverages Vertesia's low-code platform to rapidly deliver custom generative AI solutions, accelerating time-to-value and business impact across multiple departments



BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertesia , a low-code platform for developing, deploying, and managing specialized generative AI (GenAI) applications, today announced that Hashgraph is leveraging Vertesia's platform to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge generative AI (GenAI) agents and applications across the enterprise.

Hashgraph develops the software that powers Hedera, a high-performance public network used for building decentralized services, including digital payments, asset tokenization, and smart contracts. Its first GenAI initiative focused on a high-effort engineering task: producing software release notes, documentation review, and other software release artifacts.

Building on that success, Hashgraph is now extending GenAI across the business. In HR, the team is looking to utilize the Vertesia platform to create job descriptions and onboarding content. In marketing, Vertesia is helping power content generation, including blogs and other website copy. And in QA, the company is now exploring agents that can automatically generate test cases for API endpoints-saving time and reducing manual work.

"Vertesia empowers us to take a strategic, forward-looking approach to AI at Hashgraph, enabling cross-functional collaboration, refined prompt engineering, and seamless integration into our workflows. As we continue to scale our impact, we see Vertesia as a catalyst for unlocking new levels of efficiency and innovation in how we support the Hedera community," said Lionel Chocron, Chief Product Officer at Hashgraph.

Vertesia's platform combines a low-code development studio with enterprise-grade infrastructure, enabling teams to rapidly build, deploy, and manage production-ready GenAI services. Its vendor-agnostic design integrates seamlessly into existing enterprise systems, leveraging domain-specific data to deliver highly customized outputs. The platform also includes robust governance and compliance features, such as built-in traceability, auditability, usage monitoring, and policy enforcement, allowing organizations to scale AI innovation safely and responsibly.

"Hashgraph is demonstrating how quickly enterprises can realize value from GenAI when equipped with the right foundation," said Eric Barroca, co-founder and CEO of Vertesia. "They're taking an enterprise-first approach to GenAI and already seeing meaningful impact across the business. That's exactly the kind of scalable innovation our platform is built to support."

About Vertesia

Vertesia is a secure, low-code platform for developing and deploying generative AI (GenAI) applications in days, not months. The unified platform enables customers to intelligently operate these solutions, giving new levels of visibility and ownership to the business and ensuring full governance and compliance. Simply put, Vertesia delivers GenAI at enterprise scale.

