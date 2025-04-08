Clean Earth Rolls Out New Fleet Nationwide, Enhancing Sustainability And Service Efficiency

New trucks feature innovative modular design and technology-driven advancements, enhancing safety, compliance, and customer service.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) and a leading provider of environmental and regulated waste management services, announced the recent deployment of a new fleet of 132 Class 7 and Class 8 straight trucks across the U.S. and U.S. territories. The fleet's advanced features reduce environmental impact, boost efficiency, and enhance service reliability for Clean Earth's retail and healthcare customers and are designed to securely transport hazardous, non-hazardous, universal, and clinical non-bio waste.

A standout attribute of this fleet is its innovative modular design, which enables the strategic integration of high-quality, specialized components for optimal performance. Clean Earth utilizes this modularity to promote sustainability by reusing its sturdy cargo boxes. These boxes outlast the chassis by three times and are transferred to two to three subsequent truck bodies, maximizing their lifespan and significantly reducing waste associated with traditional fleet replacement.

"By building durable and adaptable trucks, we're reducing unnecessary waste and working to ensure that every component of our fleet meets high standards in safety, reliability, and compliance,” said Clean Earth Vice President of Transportation and Logistics Kelly Williams. "These additions lower the average age of our fleet, and their modular design optimizes efficiency.”

The new fleet also boasts several technology-driven advancements to maximize operational efficiency and driver safety. Each truck has a mobile office system, enabling technicians to generate documentation on-site, cutting paper waste, and streamlining workflows. AI-powered cameras offer real-time monitoring inside the cargo area whenever doors are opened, maintaining compliance and security. Further, integrated climate control systems stabilize temperature and air quality, ensuring the safe transport of regulated materials and enhancing safety and compliance.

The production of these new trucks began in 2024, and additional vehicles are contracted for release beginning this year, reinforcing Clean Earth's commitment to continuous innovation and improvement in service capabilities.

About Clean Earth

Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Clean Earth operates a network of 93 locations across the United States. Clean Earth's highly experienced team helps customers navigate everything from the simplest waste management needs to the most complex environmental waste challenges. Delivering one of the largest networks of treatment, recycling, and sustainability services, our experts apply industry-leading solutions at every stage of your waste journey. With Clean Earth, you'll have the best working for you. To learn more, visit: .