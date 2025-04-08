Zadara Sponsors World Champion Robotics Team ORBIT 1690 In The 2025 Global Finals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zadara , the sovereign AI edge cloud leader, today announced that it is proud to support Israel's own ORBIT 1690 as it prepares to compete at the FIRSTChampionship to be held in Houston, Texas, April 16-19, 2025. Physical AI is a key pillar of the next wave of Artificial Intelligence, with robotics at its core. Zadara invests in the future of robotics and intelligent systems, starting with the innovators of tomorrow. ORBIT 1690 secured first place in the 2024 FIRST Robotics World Championship.

Founded in 2005, ORBIT 1690 has risen to become one of the world's top 10 robotics teams. Every season begins with a new global challenge, and the team has just six weeks to design, build, and program a competitive robot-relying on teamwork, innovation, and relentless dedication. ORBIT 1690 has competed in 12 Israeli regionals, 2 regionals in the United States, 6 Israel District Championships, and has competed in the World Championship 10 times, with 2 Einstein Finals appearances.

Zadara's sponsorship of ORBIT 1690 helps fund the team's robotics development, travel, and global competition participation, empowering students with hands-on experience in building the intelligent systems of the future.

“Robots change, spirit remains” – ORBIT 1690's motto perfectly captures its drive to adapt, lead, and inspire.“As a sovereign AI edge cloud provider, we see robotics as a natural and critical frontier for AI,” said Ofir Amir, Cloud Group Manager and Architect at Zadara.“ORBIT 1690 is not only building robots - it is building the next generation of thinkers and doers who will define how AI interacts with the real world.”

Follow ORBIT 1690:

1690orbit.com

...

Watch the robot in action

About Zadara

Zadara ( ) is a leading provider of sovereign AI edge clouds offering a revolutionary distributed cloud platform that simplifies operational complexity and enables seamless multi-tenancy through automated end-to-end provisioning of compute, storage, and networking.

With over 500 edge cloud locations worldwide and with the ability to deploy a cloud in any location, Zadara's clouds are uniquely positioned to meet the unique demands of various cloud-based use cases, including sovereign cloud and AI inference at the edge for service providers and the modern enterprise. Zadara clouds are AWS compatible and feature consumption-based pricing with zero data egress fees.

Zadara's fully-managed clouds are designed to accommodate any workload, anywhere – whether on-premises, hybrid, multi-cloud or at the edge. Zadara operates worldwide with a highly skilled team that provides 24/7 follow-the-sun support and services. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Media Contacts :

Joanne Hogue

Smart Connections PR for Zadara

...

+1 (410) 658-8246