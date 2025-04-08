MEXC 7Th Anniversary Celebration Unveils Milestone Events And 10M USDT Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is celebrating its 7th anniversary with a global campaign featuring a 10,000,000 USDT prize pool. The milestone event invites users worldwide to compete, collect, and earn through a dynamic three-part celebration, marking not just MEXC's seven-year journey, but the start of its next chapter in innovation and community empowerment.

The MEXC 7th Anniversary Celebration Event will be divided into three exciting arenas: Team PNL Rate Competition, Collect, Assemble & Win, and a Solo Leaderboard Battle. Each arena features a generous prize pool, with a total prize pool of up to 10,000,000 USDT. Through various events and rule structures, MEXC offers opportunities for both individual participants and teams to showcase their trading skills and strategies, ensuring that users with diverse needs can earn substantial rewards.

Key Timeline



Team Leader Registration Period : Apr 7, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) – Apr 13, 2025, 15:29 (UTC)

Team Member Registration Period : Apr 7, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) – May 4, 2025, 15:55 (UTC)

Competition Period : Apr 13, 2025, 16:00 (UTC) – May 4, 2025, 15:59 (UTC) Extended Draw Period : May 4, 2025, 16:00 (UTC) – May 7, 2025, 15:59 (UTC)

Three Arenas, One Celebration

1. Team PNL Rate Competition

Teams compete based on PNL rate, with the top 10 teams sharing 25% of the total prize pool. Leaders and high-performing members receive boosted rewards. Eligible participants must reach a minimum Futures trading volume of 200,000 USDT.

2. Collect, Assemble & Win

In this arena, which offers 40% of the prize pool, participants complete tasks to collect Spot, Futures, and DEX+ fragments and forge them into mystery boxes. Every box contains guaranteed random rewards of up to 7,777 USDT.

3. Solo Leaderboard Battle

Here, individual traders compete in two rankings: Daily Trading Volume and PNL. A combined 35% of the prize pool is distributed across the top traders, with a minimum entry volume of 20,000 USDT in USDT-M Futures.

Beyond the competitive formats, the event also includes exclusive anniversary easter eggs that elevate the overall experience. Both the registration and competition periods span 7 days, a symbolic nod to MEXC's seven-year milestone anniversary celebration. Long-time users can unlock up to 100 USDT in bonuses - a gesture of appreciation for their continued loyalty. Whether joining as a team or going solo, users can enjoy a more gamified, collaborative event structure that reflects MEXC's continuous push to innovate and engage its global community.

Built for More than Seven

Since its establishment in 2018, MEXC has achieved a series of remarkable milestones: from a startup exchange to becoming the industry leader in liquidity, from the MX token reaching new all-time highs (ATH), to surpassing over 36 million users across more than 170 countries and regions. These achievements not only demonstrate MEXC's strength in the cryptocurrency trading field but also its determination for continuous innovation and market expansion.

As MEXC celebrates its 7th anniversary, the platform credits its progress to the trust and support of its users - a driving force behind every milestone. In an industry defined by constant change, that support has empowered MEXC to keep evolving, pushing boundaries, and building with long-term vision.

"Our journey has always been shaped by our users," said Tracy Jin, COO at MEXC. "Their belief in what we're building is what fuels us to keep delivering better products, smarter tools, and a stronger community experience. As we celebrate seven years of growth, this milestone reflects not just our past achievements but also the future we are building together. Every challenge and triumph highlights our commitment to innovation, resilience, and, above all, our global community. Moving forward, we will continue to expand our business and services, focusing on our core strengths: the widest selection of tokens, the fastest listing speed, low trading fees, and high liquidity to provide users with a seamless, low-barrier digital asset trading experience."

Now, as it looks ahead to the next chapter, MEXC remains focused on innovation, resilience, and deepening its connection with users across the globe.

For more details and to participate, visit here .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 36 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

