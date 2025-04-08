Balboa Solutions, Backed By Greenshoot Innovation, Announces Strategic Channel Partnership With Pendo

Balboa Solutions Logo

Partnership combines software, industry expertise, and capital to help enterprise clients optimize their software investments

- Todd Olson, CEO, PendoRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balboa Solutions , a leading product operations consulting firm, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Pendo as the Software Experience Management vendor's Pendo-centric enterprise and mid-market channel partner. This partnership is supported and accelerated by a strategic investment from GreenShoot Innovation , a Kansas City-based technology investment firm.Both partnerships represent significant milestones for Balboa, paving the way for substantial growth and innovation.Maximizing The Value of Software InvestmentsBalboa and Pendo are uniquely aligned in their shared mission to help organizations across industries get the most out of their software products, including software sold commercially (Pendo for Customers) and software built or purchased for internal use (Pendo for Employees).The partnership comes at an opportune time as Pendo experiences increasing traction with Fortune 500 and enterprise clients. The partnership also supports Pendo's new product innovation, including its Orchestrate, Session Replay, and Listen products, which leverage AI to power exponentially better software experiences. Balboa also plans to engage in Pendo community initiatives like PendomoniumX, the global event series for product and user experience professionals."As the Pendo platform becomes increasingly robust and moves upmarket into enterprise use cases, we want to work with enterprise-ready service partners like Balboa Solutions,” said Todd Olson, Chief Executive Officer at Pendo.“By aligning our go-to-market efforts, we're facilitating Pendo deployments with rapid time-to-value and empowering companies to grow faster, become more efficient, and achieve their digital transformation goals."Balboa Solutions: Your End-to-End Product Operations PartnerBalboa empowers organizations to optimize digital product operations through expert Pendo implementations, ongoing management, and audits, making the platform an effective growth driver for businesses of all sizes. The company is led by SaaS industry veteran Jay Nathan, who brings over 20 years of experience helping B2B customers maximize the value of their software, product, and data investments. Balboa's dedication to leveraging Pendo's powerful platform to enhance digital customer experiences establishes it as a key player in the product analytics space.“At Balboa, we believe every technology investment should deliver measurable business impact,” said Jay Nathan, Chief Executive Officer at Balboa Solutions.“We're excited for the years ahead in our partnership with Pendo, which enables us to jointly ensure clients are not just adopting software, but leveraging it strategically to accelerate growth, efficiency, and profitability.”Professional Investment for a Compelling OpportunityThe investment by GreenShoot Innovation into the Pendo service partner channel is the first of its kind, affirming Pendo's position as the leading vendor in software experience management and setting Balboa up to play a significant role in Pendo's expansion into new market segments.GreenShoot brings critical experience to this investment. Its partners previously funded and scaled Black Diamond Advisory, the premier channel service provider for OneStream Software, and Customer Imperative, an industry-leading SaaS customer success consultancy. GreenShoot is evolving and repeating this successful playbook through multiple new investments in enterprise B2B SaaS."Jay's vision for Balboa Solutions aligns perfectly with GreenShoot's strategy to invest in businesses leading the way in AI and digital transformation," said Carl Yost, Managing Partner at GreenShoot Innovation. "We are excited to support their journey and are confident that our partnership will deliver substantial value to both their clients and the broader Pendo community."About Balboa SolutionsBalboa Solutions, based in Charleston and Salt Lake City, is a technology consulting firm that assists organizations in delivering great user experiences through the Pendo software platform. The company implements, audits, supports, and manages scalable Pendo environments in long-term client relationships. With a focus on innovation and client success, Balboa Solutions is committed to being the premier Pendo services partner and the destination for top product analytics talent. For more information, visitAbout PendoPendo's mission is to improve the world's experience with software. From SaaS and mobile to AI and agentic workflows, Pendo makes software smarter, smoother, and easier to use. More than 14,000 companies use Pendo to provide better software experiences for over 800 million people every month. Pendo is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices around the world. For more information, visit:About GreenShoot InnovationGreenShoot Innovation, based in Kansas City, is the investment platform for software channel partners, providing funding and operational support to software consulting businesses. By combining expertise in consulting, B2B SaaS, and investment management, GreenShoot Innovation empowers the next generation of industry professionals to build thriving businesses in the era of AI and digital automation. For more information, visit .

