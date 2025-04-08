Lantern Names CTO, Deepens Investment In Specialty Care Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Accolade Executive brings scale and innovation to market leader

DALLAS, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantern , the Specialty Care Platform connecting 6 million members with the best surgery, cancer and infusions care, has added Falko Buttler as Chief Technology Officer. Buttler brings more than two decades of health technology experience to the role, most recently leading the engineering teams at Accolade, PlushCare, and apree (formerly Castlight).

“Specialty care represents 50% of an employer's health spend, and it's growing faster than any other category. We have a responsibility to help benefits leaders impact this spend, and doing that at scale requires technology and product capabilities that reduce friction for the employer, specialists and, most importantly, the consumer,” said John Zutter, CEO of Lantern.“There are few people with the experience in employer-sponsored health tech that Falko brings to our team. His deep expertise in scaling engineering organizations and passion for engineering innovation will drive our platform forward.”

Lantern's Specialty Care Platform enables thousands of different procedures across surgery, cancer and infusions for hundreds of employers, labor and public sector organizations. Its integration with health plans and other point solutions, like Hinge, Sword, Quantum and Pelago helps benefits leaders deliver a turnkey benefits stack that reduces cost in the fastest-growing category of specialty care.

“I've dedicated my career to improving the healthcare experience through technology, but I've learned that great experiences in healthcare require more than just a better front door. Lantern's focus on specialty care delivery allows me to leverage my deep experience in patient care, navigation and engagement to drive real impact in outcomes and cost containment,” said Buttler.

The CTO announcement comes on the heels of Lantern making public its TrueRateTM savings methodology to encourage a transparent approach to healthcare pricing. TrueRateTM fixes the seven biggest flaws in traditional claims analysis so employers can see an apples-to-apples view of how much an episode of specialty care actually costs and the 55% or higher savings available through Lantern.

About Lantern

Lantern is the Specialty Care Platform that helps employers reduce trend in the highest growing area of spend – specialty care. Lantern's Network of Excellence includes the top surgeons, infusion and cancer centers around the country and more than 80% of members receive care within 50 miles of home. Lantern pairs members with a dedicated care team, including Care Advocates and nurses, for the entirety of their care journey, helping them get back to good health, back to their families and back to work. That local access and personal support leads to higher utilization which results in an average 4% trend reduction for employers. Lantern is trusted by the nation's largest employers to deliver care to more than 6 million members across the country. Learn more about us at lanterncare.com.

