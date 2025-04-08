MP Approves PPP Model For Cow Rearing Ahead Of HM Amit Shah’S Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 8 (IANS) To safeguard the welfare of bovine family members in the state and augment milk production further, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved an ambitious public-private partnership (PPP) initiative on Tuesday.

This endeavour aims to create facilities accommodating five thousand cows while offering investors the opportunity to engage in ventures like producing compressed natural gas (CNG) as a by-product, generating solar energy, and pursuing other sustainable enterprises.

In a significant step forward, the state government and the National Dairy Development Board are set to formalise this collaboration on April 13, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to grace the occasion, named as 'Gopal Sammelan'.

During a recent Cabinet session dedicated to 'Gau Mata' (Holy Mother Cow), the Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to the welfare of cattle.

A policy was sanctioned to attract private investors for the Gauvansh Vihar project under the PPP model.

Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Patel elaborated on the scheme's objectives, which aim to protect cattle and bolster milk production.

As part of this initiative, grants will be provided to individuals maintaining 25 cows or buffalo, classified as one unit.

Investors may manage up to eight such units, thereby significantly expanding their operations. The scheme also emphasises accountability, requiring investors to specify the duration of their participation to ensure effective implementation.

Preparatory work for the project is set to commence this year, with the bidding process scheduled for completion in the near future.

In addition, grants will also be extended to support larger-scale operations, enabling individuals managing up to 200 cattle to produce milk and dairy products while fostering rural economic growth. These efforts align with the department's eight ongoing schemes, showcasing the government's dedication to cattle welfare, sustainable practices, and rural upliftment.

By blending modern innovations with traditional values, this initiative seeks to address the needs of both farmers and abandoned cattle. Among the key decisions, the Cabinet approved an increase in the feed subsidy from Rs 20 to Rs 40 and announced plans to construct modern cowsheds under the Animal Husbandry Department.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the 'Gopal Conference', a landmark state-level cooperative milk producer event scheduled for April 13 in Bhopal. Organised with a vision to advance the dairy sector, the conference will feature Union Cooperative Minister Amit Shah as a distinguished participant.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised the transformative potential of this initiative during a recent meeting, noting that the partnership between milk unions, the National Dairy Development Board, and the MP State Co-operative Dairy Federation (MPCDF) would profoundly impact the lives of farmers and 'cattle rearers'.

The Chief Minister confirmed that the Union Home Minister's presence would lend further significance to this momentous program, which aspires to revolutionise the dairy industry in Madhya Pradesh.