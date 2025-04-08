Gaxos Health Announces Launch Of AI-Powered App

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseland, NJ, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced the official launch of the AI-enabled Gaxos Health mobile application for iOS and Android for its customers.

The new AI-driven app is designed to personalize and optimize individual health outcomes through smart technology and science-backed routines. The Gaxos Health app leverages proprietary algorithms to deliver goal-based wellness protocols including nutrition, fitness, supplementation, and behavioral coaching.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Gaxos Health app,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos.“As we execute our AI strategy across key verticals, Gaxos Health unlocks more potential in the multi-trillion-dollar health and wellness industry while delivering value to users and shareholders alike.”

Gaxos Health App Highlights



AI-assisted Personalized health routines to help customers achieve their goals.





Nutrition: Determine your macronutrient needs and meal quantity.





Exercise: Create an exercise plan that suits your fitness level and goals.



Core habits: Develop essential habits like hydration, sleep and sun exposure.

Supplements: Supplements suggested to support your overall health and well-being.



Habit tracking: Log for tracking habits and results to stay motivated with adjustments as needed.



Meal tracking: Make meal logging effortless to track macronutrient intake.

Plan customization: Plan modification to meet changing needs and preferences.

Gaxos Health's mission is to optimize human performance by providing customized health and wellness plans through science and technology. Gaxos Health offers various packages that include biomarker testing, personalized nutrition plans, fitness and lifestyle routines, supplement plans, as well as live coaching. By combining technology with expert insights, Gaxos Health aims to empower individuals to achieve their wellness goals. Gaxos Health will continue to expand its offering through its application as well as other health and wellness services.

For more information, visit

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Gaxos.ai Inc. Company Contact

Investor Relations

E: ...

T: 1-888-319-2499