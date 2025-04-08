AI Data Center Developer, Tecfusions, To Present At Appalachian AI Energy Conference

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, H2-CCS Network

PENN VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TECfusions , a leader in sustainable data center solutions, will speak at the Appalachian AI Energy Conference on May 21, 2025 at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe.

Mark Hamilton, COO of TECfusions, will discuss the acquisition of 1395 acres in Upper Burrell, PA, for a groundbreaking data center project, known as TECfusions Keystone Connect. This strategic purchase, which includes the former Alcoa R&D campus and surrounding real estate, marks a significant expansion of TECfusions' portfolio and demonstrates the company's commitment to adaptive reuse and community revitalization.

“We are looking forward to presenting at the Appalachian AI Energy Conference, where many of the major AI developers and suppliers will be in attendance,” said Mark Hamilton.“As AI workloads push the boundaries of power and infrastructure, TECfusions is leading the charge in developing scalable, energy-resilient data centers. This event is an opportunity to showcase how our innovative approach-combining adaptive reuse, rapid deployment, and on-site power generation-enables the next generation of AI-driven advancements.”

The TECfusion project will transform the shuttered office and industrial site into a state-of-the-art data center campus, with plans for 3 GW of capacity to be deployed over six years. Notably, 12 MW of capacity is immediately available, showcasing TECfusions' ability to rapidly deliver infrastructure to meet growing demand for AI and high-performance computing.

“The addition of TECfusions to our list of speakers will complete our agenda of major AI supply chain players like CNX, Black & Veatch, and Siemens Energy,” commented Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, H2-CCS Network.

“The TECfusions Keystone Connect project is designed to set new benchmarks for AI infrastructure and energy resilience,” said Mark Hamilton.“By repurposing the former Alcoa campus, we are rapidly deploying high-density compute capacity while integrating on-site power generation. This ensures operational efficiency, energy security, and scalable growth for AI workloads-all within an accelerated construction timeline that keeps us ahead of market demand.”

The Upper Burrell facility will feature on-site power generation using natural gas, enabling dual utility and microgrid capabilities. This approach ensures reliability, efficiency, and reduced dependency on increasingly costly utility power. TECfusions is also in discussions to export excess power to support the local grid, further benefiting the community.

