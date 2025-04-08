From Ideas to Impact-Fueling Your Breakthrough

New Springbot leadership team delivers end-to-end marketing technology with bold creative, insights and campaigns

- Marc Pickren, Founder and CEO

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Springbot Evolves for AI-centric Business Growth, Moves Headquarters to Charleston, SC

In a significant recapitalization highlighting the growing convergence of marketing technology and AI (artificial intelligence), Springbot announced that it has relaunched as a unified marketing and sales enablement platform after 12 years in the e-commerce automation space.

The company, which originated in Atlanta but recently relocated its corporate headquarters to Charleston, South Carolina, has consolidated its offerings into three distinct but interconnected divisions. Each division leverages artificial intelligence to address different aspects of business growth challenges, moving beyond Springbot's previous focus on marketing automation for online retailers.

"We're building a company that's faster than the market," said Marc Pickren Founder and CEO , who recently acquired majority control of Springbot. "When businesses struggle, it doesn't just impact the bottom line-it affects families, communities, and the broader economic fabric. We want to help businesses strategically go to market seamlessly and faster with data-driven metrics that yield revenue and positively impact the bottom line. "

The company's new structure includes Springbot Send, an AI-enhanced email marketing service building on the company's legacy automation platform - Springbot Studio, which offers digital transformation and branding services for clients seeking comprehensive marketing solutions; and Springbot Labs, an AI workflow automation platform designed to drive consistent revenue growth and end slow sales months for businesses of all sizes.

To lead each division, Mr. Pickren has brought in professionals with whom he has previously worked throughout his career. The executive team features seasoned leaders in revenue operations, sales strategy, technology integration, and creative design who have collaborated with Mr. Pickren across multiple ventures in the marketing technology sector.

Industry analysts note that Springbot's restructuring comes when many businesses seek integrated solutions that combine marketing automation with broader operational efficiencies. The company reports having served over 22,000 subscribers through its e-commerce marketing automation services, partnered with more than 300 mid-market and enterprise brands, and executed over 35,000 digital campaigns throughout the consolidated companies' business units history. Case studies demonstrating these partnerships can be found at the company's newly redesigned website, springbot.

"At this point in my life, it's important to be involved with a team that is composed of intelligent, caring people who are, at the end of the day, great human beings," Mr. Pickren said of his executive appointments, emphasizing the importance of company culture in the restructuring.

The company reports that it is debt-free and profitable in its first month of operation under the new structure, with plans to expand beyond its current headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina, and a satellite office in Austin, Texas. These expansion plans reflect confidence in the new business model's sustainability and market demand.

The transformation represents a significant pivot for a company that has been a steady presence in the e-commerce technology sector since 2012 and signals its ambition to compete more broadly in the business growth technology market where AI capabilities have become increasingly central to competitive offerings. By unifying its various services under a cohesive AI-powered platform, Springbot aims to position itself as a comprehensive solution for businesses looking to accelerate growth in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

About Springbot

Springbot is a pioneering technology company dedicated to empowering B2C and B2B organizations through innovative AI-driven solutions that directly result in sustainable growth. With a rich legacy dating back to 2012 in the e-commerce technology sector, Springbot has strategically transformed its approach to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. Springbot's comprehensive ecosystem now includes three powerful platforms designed to drive meaningful business growth:

- Springbot Send: An advanced AI-enhanced email marketing service that revolutionizes customer communication and engagement

- Springbot Studio: A digital transformation and branding service offering holistic digital marketing communication solutions for forward-thinking clients

- Springbot Labs: An intelligent workflow automation platform engineered to consistently accelerate revenue generation

Springbot is an integrated, AI-powered platform , providing businesses of all sizes with cutting-edge tools to navigate and excel in today's evolving competitive digital landscape. Springbot is committed to its mission to transform potential into performance, helping organizations unlock unprecedented growth and operational efficiency. Visit springbot for more information.

