CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Evfarmer Capital Limited , a global leader in agricultural finance, has announced a strategic investment exceeding $10 million in carrot farms located in France's Picardy region, one of the country's most important agricultural zones. The partnership aims to empower local farmers through financial support, cutting-edge technology integration, and sustainable farming practices.Picardy, part of the Hauts-de-France region in northern France, is renowned for its fertile soils and favorable climate, making it an ideal environment for large-scale carrot cultivation. The region is well-known for producing premium-quality carrots that are highly sought after both domestically and internationally. However, like many agricultural sectors, the carrot industry in Picardy faces increasing challenges related to operational efficiency, market volatility, and sustainability.Under the new agreement, Evfarmer will provide capital and technical expertise to modernize farm operations, streamline production processes, and introduce innovative technologies aimed at increasing productivity. The investment will also focus on improving supply chain efficiency, expanding access to international markets, and ensuring long-term economic resilience for the region's carrot producers.“At Evfarmer, we are deeply committed to strengthening agricultural communities by equipping them with the tools and financing they need to thrive in today's competitive global market,” said a senior executive from Evfarmer Capital Limited.“Our collaboration with carrot farms in Picardy marks a major milestone in our global mission to promote agricultural innovation, sustainability, and profitability.”This initiative aligns with Evfarmer's broader vision of advancing global agriculture through sustainable finance. By supporting large-scale agricultural operations in key regions like Picardy, Evfarmer aims to solidify its role in enhancing food security, enabling climate-smart agriculture, and empowering rural economies around the world.About Evfarmer Capital LimitedHeadquartered in London, Evfarmer Capital Limited is a multinational agricultural finance company dedicated to supporting large-scale farming enterprises through innovative financial solutions. With a focus on sustainability, market expansion, and technology integration, Evfarmer connects investors with farmers to create a win-win agricultural ecosystem that fosters global food production and economic growth.For more information, visit:

