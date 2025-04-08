Funnel Launches New Standalone Multifamily AI Platform: Fenix, Powered By Sierra



Fenix is a new standalone AI product for managers and operators that has been custom-built for multifamily and will transform the entire customer journey, from prospect to resident.

Funnel acquired selected LeaseHawk assets - including call center technology, voice AI, call scoring, and standalone self-service tools - and is re-platforming them within Fenix to create better, more flexible solutions for managers and operators. Sierra is a conversational AI platform that helps businesses build better, more human customer experiences, and its technology will be leveraged for the first time in multifamily to power Fenix.

A new chapter for multifamily

Funnel was introduced in 2019 as a platform to enable a new era of flexible operations powered by our renter-centric® CRM. Since then, we've had the privilege of working with some of the largest and most pioneering property management companies that were early adopters of centralization. Our vision then and now is that through centralization, AI, and automation, Funnel delivers three wins for everyone in our industry: millions in annual cost savings for operators, bigger and better jobs for teams, and exceptional renter experiences. LeaseHawk has a long history with AI and voice technology, including ACE Insights, which enhances the performance of leasing agents and identifies renter behaviors and trends. Combining this expertise with Funnel's experience serving more than a million units and optimizing hundreds of millions of conversations across email, text, chat, and voice will accelerate the launch of a more adaptable, standalone AI product that better meets the needs of today's operators. This move creates a clear runway for operators to grow with us in their centralization journey, starting with standalone AI and evolving into Funnel's full platform.

What is Fenix and who benefits from it?

Fenix is a new flexible, standalone and scalable AI solution. Unlike AI solutions that attempt to serve multiple industries, Fenix is purpose-built for multifamily and delivers the standalone, industry-specific AI solution needed to provide the high-quality, adaptable support that renters and residents need. It enables:



Owners and managers excited by the promise of centralization, AI and automation and ready to move to this new operating model by scaling efficiencies and driving optimized renter communications. Until now, Funnel customers could not buy a standalone AI product without upgrading to multifamily's only proven AI-infused CRM. Current (and future) Funnel customers to use agentic AI and improve every step of their leasing process - from inquiry, through application to screening, move-in, residency, and renewal.

"We are thrilled to announce our standalone AI product, Fenix," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. "We've had a privileged seat to go all-in on empowering the new operating model with 9 of the 15 largest apartment owners and hundreds of others who ran their businesses more efficiently, created more engaging careers for their teams, and optimized their prospect and resident experiences. From its inception, Funnel believed in building software for the humans of multifamily, rather than software to replace the humans of multifamily. We are excited to offer Fenix to a new market of operators and managers and help them on their path toward centralization and the new operating model."

Fenix is powered by Sierra

Sierra is the conversational AI platform co-founded by Bret Taylor - Chair of OpenAI, former Co-CEO of Salesforce, CTO of Meta, and co-creator of Google Maps - and Clay Bavor, an 18-year Google executive where he most recently led Google Labs. Sierra helps businesses build better, more human customer experiences with AI. Through this re-platforming, Fenix is the only company in multifamily with advanced conversational AI capable of executing process-based workflows including - renewals negotiations, mid-lease changes, adding guarantors, ID verification, and more - setting a new benchmark for AI, automation and customer engagement.

Unlike conventional AI tools that simply answer questions, Fenix AI agents - built on Sierra - take a proactive approach to resolving customer inquiries efficiently, boosting self-service resolution rates and average handle time. Fenix customers can quickly and easily adapt the tone, response cadence, and personalization of responses through a unique workflow studio.

"We are excited to partner with Fenix and Funnel to bring the best customer experience to renters and best value to owners and managers," said Clay Bavor, co-founder of Sierra. "Our AI agents are easy to communicate with, not only understanding and answering people's questions but also solving their problems - reducing friction, improving efficiency and enhancing the experience for both renters and multifamily operators."

Resolution-based pricing - only pay for what's working

AI's capabilities have evolved beyond basic automation to delivering real resolution, and the industry deserves a pricing model that reflects that change: resolution-based pricing. Operators shouldn't be pigeonholed into paying based on a unit count or seat basis, but rather will have the option to align on the actual results Fenix delivers or the tasks it completes. This approach ensures operators are only paying for what actually gets done and demonstrates Fenix's ability to provide true ROI.

"As one of LeaseHawk's earliest customers and a co-development partner, we saw firsthand how AI could transform an industry," said Josh Gampp, SVP and Chief Technology Officer at UDR, Inc. "Funnel has a proven track record of building multifamily-specific best-in-class technology and working hand-in-hand with their partners to innovate not just their products, but the entire multifamily operating model. There's no better company to evolve the entire industry's adoption of the new operating model through AI and agentic automations."

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who demand a better customer experience. Funnel's proven AI-infused CRM is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

About Fenix

Fenix ushers in the next era of the new operating model and AI to multifamily. Fenix is both a standalone multifamily AI solution that goes beyond answering questions to actually solving problems and intelligently powers Funnel's Prospect and Resident AI agentic workflows transforming the renter experience. With optional resolution-based pricing, operators only pay for real results - ensuring AI works as hard as their teams, and in partnership with their teams. Fenix is backed by Funnel, the industry leader in Renter-Centric® technology.

