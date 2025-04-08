Envirogold Global Showcases Resilience To U.S. Tariffs And Leverages Stronger U.S. Dollar To Boost Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold” or the“Company”), a clean technology company that recovers valuable resources from mine waste while reducing environmental impact, announced today that it remains well-insulated from current U.S. government tariffs and is experiencing financial benefits associated with the recent appreciation of the U.S. dollar.

With operations primarily costed in Australian dollars and revenues largely generated in U.S. dollars through technology licenses and service agreements, EnviroGold benefits from a built-in currency hedge. This structure reduces exposure to trade disruptions and supports stable cash flow from tariff shifts.

David Cam, CEO of EnviroGold, commented:“A stronger U.S. dollar directly benefits our business by enhancing the value of our revenue streams when converted into Australian or Canadian dollars. This contributes positively to our margins and cash position, giving us more flexibility to reinvest in growth and deliver value to shareholders.”

With a global footprint and a financial model built for resilience, EnviroGold believes it is well-positioned to capitalize on favourable currency trends and maintain momentum amid ongoing global trade tensions.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a cutting-edge technology company revolutionising the mining industry by unlocking valuable metals from mine waste and tailings while mitigating environmental liabilities. Leveraging proprietary technology, EnviroGold meets the rising demand for precious and critical metals while addressing the growing call for sustainable mining practices. Operating on a technology licensing model with minimal capital requirements, the company is poised to become a global leader in mining innovation, delivering long-term shareholder value.

