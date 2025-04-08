Tropical Bottled Water Brand In Sustainable, Reusable Aluminum Cans From Florida-Based MSPFLA, Inc. Heads To The Bahamas

Tropical Bottled Water in Spring and Electrolyte Enhanced Waters

Pensacola-based, MSPFLA, Inc. and Nassau's The Bristol Group, the country's top beverage wholesaler, create distribution partnership for Tropical Bottled Water.

- Tropical WaterPENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MSPFLA, Inc., based in Pensacola, Florida, and Nassau, Bahamas Bristol Group, the leading beverage wholesaler in the country, have created a partnership to import their sustainable Tropical Spring Water Brand. By introducing their Tropical Spring Water Brand in eco-friendly, reusable aluminum cans to the islands, they are not only meeting the increasing demand for sustainable options but also providing a convenient choice for both residents and tourists.This strategic partnership is positioned to have a positive impact by offering a more environmentally friendly alternative to bottled water consumption and reducing the use of single-serve plastic bottles throughout the Islands. They will join other Caribbean distributors that already offer Tropical Bottled Water Brand on their Islands.Daniel Rogers from MSPFLA said, "Bristol Distribution is exactly the partner we were looking for in the Bahamas. - a distributor with a robust network serving wholesale and retail channels throughout the Bahamas, plus a commitment to sustainable brands like our Tropical Water line. Tropical Water represents more than just premium artesian water in reusable, eco-friendly cans. Each sip offers the dream of a sandy beach while supporting environmental sustainability." Rogers' says.Sandy Rolle, SVP of Bristol Distribution, shared her excitement: "This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to bring an alternative bottled water packaging to The Bahamas that our clients have been asking for. Once the container arrives, we will hit the ground running for our clients to make sure Tropical Water is on the shelves for both locals and visitors alike.” By choosing Tropical Water, we're preserving our country's beauty and resources.About Bristol Wine and SpiritsCelebrating Twenty-One years of service, The Bristol Group of Companies is the leading purveyor of premium wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages in the Bahamas. We supply both on-premise and off-premise wholesale and retail customers in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Eleuthera, and Exuma, including deep penetration of the local and tourist markets in the rest of the developed Family Islands.Contact:Sandy Rolle, SVPBristol Wine and Spiritsbristol242-601-9300About MSPFLA, Inc.MSPFLA, Inc., a women-owned business based in Pensacola, Florida, stands out as the state's provider of spring and electrolyte-enhanced water in sustainable, reusable aluminum cans. MSPFLA, Inc. also has national distribution capabilities throughout the US. We're committed to sustainability, giving consumers a practical way to break free from single-use plastic bottles while enjoying our premium water products.Contact:CSRMSPFLA, Inc.Tropical-water850-434-6159

