Putin envoy takes trip to Washington
(MENAFN) Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s investment envoy, made a visit to Washington on Thursday, marking the highest-level Russian official trip to the US since diplomatic ties were suspended in 2022. Dmitriev, who leads the Russian Direct Investment Fund, had previously participated in Russia-US talks in Riyadh on February 18, where both nations agreed to begin the gradual normalization of relations that were disrupted under the Biden administration.
In a press conference, Dmitriev expressed that US President Donald Trump and his team have a better understanding of Russia’s position compared to former President Joe Biden. He noted that the Trump administration is more committed to resolving a wide range of bilateral issues, being respectful, listening to Russia’s concerns, and seeking compromises. He acknowledged that while differences remain, there is an ongoing dialogue that he believes will help overcome them.
Dmitriev also mentioned discussions about restoring trade and business relations, suggesting that many American companies are interested in filling the void left by European firms that exited Russia. He highlighted potential cooperation in the Arctic and rare-earth minerals development, as well as the resumption of direct flights between the two countries. He concluded that more rounds of talks would be needed to finalize agreements.
